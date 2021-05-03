The Iota Bulldogs have become a serious 3A baseball contender in recent seasons, and this year’s team looks the part.
The Bulldogs (28-6) enter the 3A quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed not having lost a game since March, and they appear to be playing their best baseball down the stretch with a strong junior class, who were somewhat inconsistent to start the season.
With the juniors needing time to develop after losing out on the majority of the 2020 season, they’re now peaking at the right time with the state tournament on the horizon.
“My junior class is really strong,” Bulldogs coach Leonard Cloud said. “We only have two seniors, and at the beginning we had a lot of errors. Missing last year hurt us having so many juniors, who were basically like sophomores at the beginning of the year, but we’re now playing together, playing loose and are fun to watch. With more games under our belt, the team is playing really well.”
The Bulldogs only have two seniors in ace left-handed pitcher Gavin LeBlanc and relief pitcher Gage Monceaux, and they play important roles and have dominated on the mound
“We knew he (LeBlanc) would be special on the mound,” Cloud said. “He no-hit Iowa early in the season and two-hit Brusly, two really good 3A teams. He’s been dominant on the mound, and we didn’t know he’d swing it like he has. He’s been our leadoff hitter and is a contact guy who started hitting for power. He sets the tone for us offensively, and the team really feeds off him whenever he’s on the bump.”
“Gage (Monceaux) is our other senior on the mound. He competes his tail off and wants to pitch in big games. He closed out our last series against Grant.”
The Bulldogs’ lineup is led by a pair of juniors in LSU commit Tyler LeJeune and UNO commit Nicholas Duplechain, who are both hitting over .400 on the season.
“Tyler (LeJeune) is our shortstop and is hitting .550 on the year,” Cloud said. “He has more doubles than singles and does it all for us. He runs the bases well, is our two-hole hitter and plays with confidence. He holds down the fort for us.”
“Our third baseman (Nicholas) Duplechain is hitting around .400 and is tied for the team lead with five home runs. The moment is not too big for him. He’s a low key guy who’s also good for us on the mound.”
The Bulldogs will be hosting a seasoned opponent in the quarterfinals in No. 5-seeded Iowa, and Cloud isn’t taking them lightly even though they beat them 6-0 in the regular season.
“I know coach Daniel (Hennigan) will have them (Iowa) coached up,” Cloud said. “They’re always making deep runs and are used to big games, so we know they’ll compete their butts off. We’re the newcomers making deep runs in the playoffs, but we’re expecting a great crowd, and it should be a fun series. We know they can swing the bats well and play small ball.”
The best-of-three series will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday and the Bulldogs appear to have what it takes to get back to the state tournament with a talented group.
“Thursday can’t come fast enough,” Cloud said. “As coaches we’re trying to keep them grounded, but at the same time just letting them play. We know that they have the talent to make a run at the state championship.
"The ball has to fall your way sometimes, but I’m proud of the boys and love the way they compete. They really get after it and have a chance to make a good run.”