Five months after returning to coaching at West St. Mary, Brent Indest is officially moving to a new area of the state Wednesday as the new head football coach at Lakeshore High in Mandeville.
Indest resigned at Catholic High of New Iberia in December of 2019 with a career record of 191-82 to pursue business interests.
In December, Indest decided he had enough free time to scratch that coaching itch again, accepting the position as West St. Mary’s head coach.
But just a week into spring practice at West St. Mary, interest in Indest from Lakeshore High began.
Craig Jones, who had coached at Lakeshore for nine seasons, left the program to return to his alma mater at Mandeville High in late April.
“I talked to the principal and everything just kind of starting falling into place,” Indest said. “Financially, this gives me an opportunity to freeze my retirement. Do seven and a half years minimum and I can significantly increase my retirement once I get to 30 years.
“Plus, in my opinion and a lot of people’s opinion, it’s the best job on the Northshore and one of the best five or 10 jobs in the state.”
Consequently, Indest and the West St. Mary principal decided to tell its players right away that a change was coming. Dwight Fage is now serving as the interim head coach at West St. Mary.
“I didn’t want to leave those kids hanging,” Indest said. “Plus, we had a pretty good staff in place and I thought they could pick up where I left off.”
There are several other key reasons why this opportunity excites Indest.
For one, the facilities are unlike any other he’s ever experienced.
“The facilities are phenomenal, which is something I’ve never had anywhere I’ve been,” he said. “Every school I’ve been has had very average to below average facilities.”
Secondly, the program has enjoyed recent success. From 2017-19, Lakeshore only lost three total games.
“It’s a school with loads of potential,” Indest said. “It’s a very popular place. It’s a place teachers want to be, it’s a place people want to be. It’s highly competitive. Then when you start doing the math, it just became a no-brainer.”
Returning to public schools from a competitive standpoint was also alluring to Indest, who coached at Crowley, Abbeville, Carencro, Kaplan and Catholic High in the Acadiana area during his career.
“This whole select, non-select thing, it really just got a bit boring, especially on the select side,” Indest explained. “You basically play the same people over and over.
“Not only will I be back to the playoffs with a 32-team bracket, but I think on the schedule, there’s only one coach (Sam Messina at Loranger) that I’ve actually coached against before. That’s exciting to me. That really fires me up.”
Scheme-wise, Indest will be bringing the Wing-T offense into a spread-dominant region not used to the tight end.
“This is almost the mirror image of when I took over at Catholic High,” Indest said. “I plan on handling it very similar to how I handled it at Catholic High. We’re going to continue to do some of their spread concepts.”
To help that happen, Indest is bringing in two Acadiana area assistant coaches in Hunter Bonvillain and Daniel Lotief.
“I think they’re two of the best young coaches in South Louisiana,” Indest said. “Hunter not only has a Wing-T background with Tank (Lotief), but he’s got a spread background with UL.”
Despite being a Wing-T coach, Indest reminds he’s thrown it successfully when the personnel allows.
“(Catholic High’s) Jason Pellerin threw for 3,600 yards over two years,” he said. “Everything I do on offense is going to be predicated off of what we have and it looks like I’ve got a couple of really good receivers to throw to and a quarterback who can really spin it.”
Also playing a role in the move is Indest’s business involvement is pursuing a new office in Mandeville.
“It just all kind of came together quickly,” he said.