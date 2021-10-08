ST. MARTINVILLE - Thursday night's District 6-3A opener between undefeated Abbeville and two-loss St. Martinville was billed as a battle between two of the top football players in Acadiana in Abbeville running back Blake Saddler and St, Martinville quarterback Tanner Harrison.
Neither disappointed.
Saddler had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and added a third touchdown on a 76-yard run, while Harrison rushed for 109 yards and threw for 88 yards and a touchdown.
In the end, St. Martinville's defense came up with two big stops in the fourth quarter to hold off a furious Abbeville rally for a 27-24 win over the Wildcats in a key District 6-3A contest.
The Tigers had built a 27-12 halftime lead, but the Wildcats displayed the program's improvement with a big comeback in the second half.
"I think at halftime we kind of celebrated a bit too much because they hadn't scored on our defense, they scored on kick returns," St. Martinville coach Vince Derouen said. "I think that we shut it down a little bit. But when we had to make plays in the end when it counted we did. I'm just glad to get a win, especially in district play."
And what a win it turned out to be.
Despite giving up two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first quarter to Saddler, Harrison and the Tigers were able to run off 21 straight points over the first and second quarters to take a 15 points lead into halftime.
But in the second half, Abbeville got two touchdowns on offense, including a 76-yard run for a score from Saddler, and cut the lead to three points with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.
Then the SMSH defense stopped the Wildcats twice in the final two minutes and held on for the win to improve to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district while Abbeville fell to 5-1, 0-1.
"We were talking for a week about nothing but 48 minutes," Abbeville coach Roderick Moy said. "All of our kids showed up Sunday to practice for this game because we knew we had a chance.
"Our kids fought to the bitter end and fought like men. They fought to the last second when we had a pass hit us in the hands in the end zone/ I'm so proud of my kids that I want to cry, but I can't because I don't want them to. This may not have been a playoff game but it was definitely a playoff atmosphere and a playoff contest. I want another crack at them."
The fireworks in this district battle started early as Saddler took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score.
Harrison responded by leading the Tigers on a 65-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Harvey Broussard and a 7-6 SMSH lead.
Saddler then took that kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and a 12-7 Abbeville lead.
After stopping SMSH on its next drive, the Tiger defense stepped up as Mandrel Butler intercepted and Abbeville pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown and a 13-12 SMSH lead.
Less than seven minutes into the game, there were four touchdowns and four lead changes
"The difference in the game was mistakes," Moy said. "We have some stuff to clean up. We're not there yet. They've been there before and we have some work to do."
A couple of Steven Blanco touchdown runs later in the first half give the Tigers a 27-12 lead at the break.
"Defensively, we played well in the first half and offensively, we moved the ball when we wanted to," Derouen said. "Second half was a different story, we moved the ball well, but we couldn't punch it in."
But Abbeville was able to punch it in as Saddler scored on a 76-yard touchdown run in the third and Chad Nolan scored on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 27-24, setting up all the drama in the final two minutes. Abbeville twice had the ball in SMSH territory but turned the ball over on downs each time, including one drive where Saddler had the ball just off his hands when he was in the end zone.
"The difference was toughness," Derouen said. "In the end the kids dug deep and made some plays when we had to."
Saddler finished the night with 167 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and had 360 all purpose yards.
Harrison completed 7 of 14 passes with one touchdown and carried the ball 15 times for 109 yards, while Blanco had 80 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Broussard caught four passes for 78 yards and a score.