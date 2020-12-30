The St. Thomas More Cougars have done all they could to end 2020 on a high note.
Not only did the Cougars win their second consecutive state championship in football, they also took home their second straight Sunkist Shootout title in basketball after a 59-51 victory over Madison (Mississippi)-Ridgeland Wednesday night at the Cougar Dome.
The Cougars had their football players back on the court, and while they trailed at halftime by 10, they rallied back with a huge second half to secure the victory.
"I'm so proud of these guys," Cougars coach Danny Broussard said. "What can you say? We won the state championship in football on Monday, we take a day off, and we've got football guys contributing that haven't practiced one day. I mean what can you say about that? Just an incredible effort, so proud of our guys."
The Cougars' second half surge was led by seniors Jaden Shelvin and Carter Domingue, who each had over 20 points on the night.
"When you've got Jaden (Shelvin) and Carter (Domingue), you can see why we've won three state championships," Broussard said. "Those guys are special players. They don't come around all the time, and we're lucky to have both of them at the same time."
Shelvin led the Cougars in points with 25 and had his 3-point shot falling early and was able to get the basket despite battling injuries.
"I was just trying to get what I could," Shelvin said. "Shots were falling down early, (weren't) falling down so much late, so I adjusted and went to the rim more and got layups and passed it out to the big men and 3-point shooters. I was feeling it at the beginning.
"I'm kind of 50% with my knees and my groin and stuff, so I remember in shoot-around this morning I was like, 'I've got to knock down 3s' because I didn't know if I'd be able to go to the lane and stuff like that. They were falling early, so I felt like that really helped us."
Domingue finished with 21 points and turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, as he's shown no signs of slowing down while juggling two sports.
"I just try to always bring intensity wherever I go," Domingue said. "It was football the last few weeks, now I'm trying to do the same for basketball. It's easy to come back when everyone's hyped up, so that's what I try to bring.
"I've been playing throughout football, but it just feels great to have everyone back. Some guys are hurt too, but we're going to be hard to beat once we're at full strength."
The Cougars finally have their full squad back in place now that football is over and saw the return of Jack Bech, who makes an impact whenever he steps onto the court.
"(Basketball) is different," Bech said. "I've been playing football for awhile now, and basketball really hasn't been on my mind, but it's awesome to coming back knowing we're going to play the season out. It was fun winning the Sunkist, but now we're ready for the state championship."
The Cougars had chemistry despite not being able to practice as a complete team, and they were able to outplay a well-coached Ridgeland squad.
"I thought it was a gritty performance," Broussard said. "Down 10 at half, I thought we were in trouble because of their (Ridgeland's) style of play. I think them holding the ball kind of got us a chance to get back in it. Those two turnovers in a row got the momentum back. I thought that was the difference in the game. We beat a good basketball team tonight."
The Cougars have now won back-to-back Sunkist Shootouts for the first time since 2008-09, and they appear poised to get even better down the stretch.
"My whole thought just going into it was to get those four games and let's just play," Broussard said. "I didn't think we were ready enough in this short of time to be able to come pull it off, but our guys are remarkable. I can't wait to see this team start to gel and get better.
"We haven't practiced with the whole team yet. It's incredible. Not one practice, so I'm excited for the next two weeks to get a practice and know what we're doing. Every minute they got better."