It’s been a classic rise to the top of Class 3A girls basketball for the Northwest girls basketball team.
Now coach Nicole Manuel’s program just needs one more win to complete the climb up the ladder with a state championship trophy.
That last step for No. 7-seeded Northwest comes at 5 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 Madison Prep in the 3A state final at the University Center in Hammond.
“We just have to win this now,” Manuel said.
It’s the program first trip to the state championship game.
“I’m a little nervous because this is the first time in school history that we will be playing on that stage for a state championship, but as for the girls, they’re ready,” Manuel said. “They’re ready because they see its within arm’s reach. They know this is something we can accomplish, and we’ve been working hard, very hard.
Northwest’s journey began with a 56-41 quarterfinal loss to No. 6 Albany as a three seed in 2018.
That next year, No. 4 Northwest lost 43-42 in the semifinals to No. 1 Loranger, which then beat Madison Prep to win the state title.
Last season, No. 1 Northwest was defeated 57-45 in the semifinals again — this time by No. 4 Booker T. Washington of New Orleans, which defeated Mansfield 44-36 to win the state title.
As expected, led by two senior standouts Mary Leday and Katlyn Manuel, Northwest had hopes coming into this season.
But the coronavirus complicated things, threatening to derail Northwest’s dreams. The season began with a quarantine.
“It was hard, but I must say I do have a group of girls that want it. They still did things at home to at least stay in shape,” Manuel said.
Two more quarantines followed, only allowing Northwest to play 15 regular-season games. The result was the lowest playoff seed of this recent playoff run at No. 7.
After a 66-45 opening win over Baker, the Raiders won hard-fought 34-26 game against No. 10 Mansfield.
“With that Mansfield game, it allowed me to see that the girls are ready to battle,” Manuel said. “We’re not just going to give up. They’re not afraid to work. It’s one thing to just beat everybody by 20-plus points, but what’s going to happen whenever we get that challenge? Will we fold if we’re down a couple of points in the second or third quarter, or will we keep pushing?”
Then No. 2 Albany fell to the Raiders 63-55 on the road, thanks to Leday’s 25 points and Manuel’s 12, as well as a stellar defense that limited Albany’s post standout to four points.
The Raiders reached the final after beating No. 3 South Beauregard, Northwest faces top-seeded Madison Prep to complete the historic rise.
“I know he’s going to press us,” coach Manuel said. “So if we beat their press, if we maintain our focus, maintain our composure and just do the fundamental things to beat a press, we’ll be OK.”
Madison Prep beat Brusly 61-41 in its semifinal game.
“We want it,” Manuel said. “Our team is known for defense, and I think that’s going to carry us a long way on Saturday. As long as we play defense and stay focused, we’ll be quite all right.”