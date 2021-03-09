LAKE CHARLES — It looked like business as usual when top-seeded North Central raced out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter. But it turned into something else entirely.
Fourth-seeded Arcadia was poised and pulled off the upset, outscoring the two-time defending champion Hurricanes in each of the final three quarters to notch a 46-38 victory in the first Class 1A semifinal game played at the LHSAA’s Boys Basketball tournament Tuesday.
“We played a tough schedule this year and not every game were we up by 20 points,” North Central coach Christopher Cane Sr. said. “We played a game in the Cajundome this year where we were down 10 with two minutes and something left and came back and won that ballgame.
“The guys are used to games like that. But at the end of the day as a head coach I take full responsibility. I did not have my guys ready mentally to fight that kind of toughness. We just didn’t bring our 'A' game today.”
North Central’s 6-foot-5 senior leader Derrick Tezeno finished with a game-high 16 points and Devion Lavergne added 13 in the game played at Burton Coliseum.
Tezeno had seven points in opening quarter and saw his chances diminish as Arcadia (18-1) took control with a 15-8 third-quarter surge.
Khyrese Taylor, a 5-foot-9 guard, set the pace for the Hornets with 15 points, making 6-of-10 shots from the field. Taylor also had five rebounds and four steals.
Tyler Jefferson had 10 for Arcadia, which plays the Northwood-White Castle winner in the 1A final set for 2:30 p.m. Friday at Burton, seeks its first title since 2016.
Down 35-30 going into the fourth quarter, North Central (21-5) was unable to reduce the deficit as Arcadia spread the floor against its zone defense. In addition to taking valuable seconds off the clock, the Hornets also were able to get some easy baskets.
Cane said he was in “tears inside” because Tezeno would not end his high school career with another title.
“Throughout the game they fought harder than us,” Tezeno said. “A few years ago I would have never thought something this (two titles) could happen. Maybe that was part of the problem … we were too used to winning. Maybe losing this time will wake a lot of people up on the team.”