Thomas Montgomery's hat trick was among the highlights for the St. Thomas More boys soccer team in an 8-1 win against Carencro its district-opener Monday.
Ethan Breaux, Noah Bloom, Christopher Williams, Parker Landry and Timmy Bearb each added a goal, and Williams had an assist while Brian Broussard had two assists for STM, which improved to 5-3-2, 1-0 in Division II, District 3.
Williams recently returned from an injury for STM, which has been dealing with a rash of injuries. Nicho Herman, an All-Metro selection and the district MVP as a junior, is still out.
The Cougars also lost All-Metro player Dylan Alfred to graduation, but All-Metro defender Jacob Kleyla is back . Last season, Kleyla was named district defensive MVP and first-team all-state.
"I think it was a blessing in disguise that we haven't had the whole team," Cougars coach John Plumbar said. "With the injuries and the football team still not being here early in the season, a lot of our freshmen got playing time and experience. That is going to help us later."
Noah Bloom and Brady Bell are two freshmen who stepped in and performed well early.
Andrew Stringer, Courtland Williams (second-team All-Metro last season) and Kleyla are among the team leaders. Plumbar described Montgomery, a senior striker, as "a finisher."
"Stringer is a special guy," Plumbar continued. "He brings the team together. He makes sure every player is part of the team. Everyone loves him. He's always smiling.
"Kleyla is going to be the silent one who leads more by example, while Williams is a vocal leader. He's going to be the one who isn't afraid to jump on the guys. He's one of the loudest voices and one of the hardest workers."
Before Monday's offensive explosion, STM was averaging 1.4 goals per game with a season-high three goals in a 3-0 win over New Iberia.
"We have to improve on finishing," Plumbar said. "We have to finish our chances. We have to become ruthless in front of the goal, and when we get chances, bury them."
On the flip side, the Cougars have allowed only 12 goals in 10 games with four coming in a loss to Alexandria. Hayes Wallace, Kleyla and Stringer, along with goalkeepers Jack Maloney and Aiden Farrar, have led the defensive charge.
"Jack is a big kid with long arms," Plumbar said of the senior, who is committed to Millsaps College. "Aiden has a gritty mentality and is a very hard worker. He is good on set pieces."
Plumar described his team in similar fashion.
"We're going to use high pressure," he said. "We take pride in outworking our opponents."
Last year, the second-seeded Cougars were upset in the quarterfinals by No. 10 East Jefferson. This season, STM has been ranked No. 1 at times in the LHSAA's unofficial power ratings. Before Monday's win, the Cougars were ranked third behind Holy Cross and Ben Franklin.
"I think this team has maximum potential," Plumbar said. "I think they're special because they want to play for each other. We had high expectations last year because we had gone to the finals the year before.
"It's hard to humble a team after they reach the finals. This year, we're so together as a team. Each man wants to work for each other, and I think we're gaining full strength at the right time."