Tre' Harris and Kobe Filer, two members of Comeaux's large senior class, weren't going to allow their team to get upset in the first round of the playoffs.
Sparked by 27 points from Harris and Filer, the Spartans overcame their worst first half of the season to dispose of visiting Airline by a 40-25 margin on Friday.
No. 25 Airline scored the first four points of the game and led 7-6 with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter.
"Normally we shoot the ball much better," said Comeaux coach Jeremy Whittington. "I don't even know exactly how bad the shooting was at the start of the game, but it was pretty awful.
"We never made them get out of the zone defense. Our kids didn't understand that you have to beat the zone from the inside out. We talked about that all week."
Harris, who led all scorers with 15, accounted for seven of his team's nine points in the second quarter to put Comeaux ahead 15-10 at halftime.
"I felt that our kids just settled in the first half," Whittington said. "I don't remember the last time we scored 15 points in the first half. It wasn't this year."
Midway through the third quarter, the No. 8 Spartans (24-6) took advantage of a six-point play that increased their lead to 15 points.
After Filer was fouled on an inside basket, a technical foul was called against Airline's Devin Bilbo.
Filer, who finished with 12 points, sank 2-of-3 free throws, and Harris followed with two more points.
"We pulled it out," said Filer, one of eight seniors on the Comeaux roster. "We don't usually play like that, but after halftime, we got into a rhythm."
The Spartans were 13 of 17 from the free-throw line with Harris converting 6-of-8 attempts.
In contrast, the Vikings shot only 5 of 14 from the line.
"We needed some more from our bigs, and then we started getting it once we starting attacking and pump-faking," Whittington said.
"We got their guys off the ground and were able to score under the rim — that and free throws. We knocked down the ones we needed to."
Harris eventually fouled out with 1:47 remaining, and the Spartans ahead 36-24.
"Tre' is just hard to guard," his coach said. "With fouls, it takes away some of his aggressiveness, because you worry about a charge or a push-off. Tre' has been phenomenal all year. He's the senior that has played four years of varsity. He's the only one.
"Every kid on our team looks to him as the leader. He's done a phenomenal job this year of doing what he did tonight, taking over and leading. He's so unselfish that I've had to jump on him and get on him about taking over."
Harris said the Spartans will need a better performance in the regionals Tuesday vs. No. 9 Walker. The Wildcats feature LSU signee Jalen Cook and 6-foot-4 junior Brian Thomas, the third-ranked football prospect in Louisiana.
"We could have played a lot better," Harris said. "We should have come out with a little more intensity. If we do that in the next round, we'll have a way better chance of starting off quickly and getting everybody into the game a lot faster.
"We were cold in the first half. Airline was in a 2-3 zone matched up with me at the top. So all we had to do was locate the low spot, get a pump-fake and go to the basket, but we didn't see it right away. It took a while to get to it. I feel like we also could have pushed the ball down the court a lot faster and gotten more of their big players in foul trouble."
Airline (13-15) got seven points from 6-foot-5 senior Brayden Thompson, who came off the bench.
Despite a losing record, the Vikings were battle-tested coming out of District 1-5A, which includes No. 1 Natchitoches-Central, No. 11 Captain Shreve, No. 15 Southwood and No. 20 Parkway.
"We thought if we scored 50 points and played good defense, we could win," Whittington said. "I knew they were tough defensively. I'll say this about their coach, Chris White: He does a phenomenal job. I've known him for 17 or more years.
"This was our last meetup because he's retiring. To say he didn't have his kids prepared would be crazy. Those kids played for their lives. They played for their coach. They just didn't hit shots. We didn't either, but eventually, we started attacking and getting some buckets."