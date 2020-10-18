SULPHUR — Cedric Figaro needed his senior quarterback to step up.
Xan Saunier did just that in a 27-14 Lafayette High victory over Sulphur on Saturday night that kept the Mighty Lions unbeaten.
Lafayette found itself trailing 14-7 at halftime during the District 3-5A road game at Sulphur. With the exception of a 71-yard touchdown run by Saunier, the Lions' offense struggled to find its rhythm with four punts, a lost fumble, a turnover on downs and one touchdown in the first half.
Figaro challenged Saunier to do more in the second half.
"I challenged him at halftime, because I didn't think he was playing up to his abilities," Figaro said. "I told him that I needed a soldier. I needed that guy who is the soldier. He showed you and he showed me what he is capable of."
Saunier heard the message.
"Coach Fig is a great coach and he is really hard on me," Saunier said. "He chews me out at practice or during a game. I have always been coached that way, and I respond to that. When he told me that he needed me to step up for us I was ready to go. I already knew that I needed to do that before he even said anything."
Saunier answered his coach's challenge by leading three touchdown drives in the final two quarters.
"We had to find a way to win today," Saunier said. "My guys stepped up for me and we had a great second half."
Sulphur's front seven successfully shot the gaps in the first half as the Golden Tornados bottled up the Mighty Lions offense. Neither De'Amonte Phillips or Carson Livesay had any room to run and found themselves met by two or three defenders at the line of scrimmage.
"I think they were slanting their inside ends, and our guys were sleeping," Figaro said. "They were asleep at the wheel. That was it."
After a punt and lost fumble on a pitch play, Lafayette High scored on its third possession. Saunier took a designed run and managed to escape the Sulphur defense by busting it out to the outside for a 71-yard touchdown run.
That was the lone score in the first half by the Mighty Lions.
Lafayette's offense was unable to take advantage of good field position after an interception by Seth Jones which gave them the ball at the 50-yard line and then another drive that ended with a failed fourth-down run near midfield.
Sulphur, meanwhile, had a little more success on offense in the first half.
With the ball on the 32-yard line following the Lafayette High fumble, Sulphur's Jacob Clark hit Braylen Walker for a 28-yard completion down the left sideline. A few plays later, Clark found Gavin Elliot for the three-yard touchdown.
Sulphur (0-1, 0-1) had another promising drive — featuring a 38-yard run by Dylan McFairlane — but it stalled as Lafayette High's Tim Wilson sacked Clark on third down. The Golden Tornadoes missed the field goal attempt as it bounced off the right goal post.
Sulphur, though, did score on its next possession.
Clark hit Walker for a 45-yard pass down the left sideline, and then Tag Stelley took an end around for a 26-yard touchdown. Walker led all wide receivers with five receptions for 126 yards.
Sulphur opened up the second half by picking up a few first downs, but Lafayette High's defense forced a punt. That's when the Mighty Lions offense took over.
Lafayette High (3-0, 2-0) went to the passing game as Saunier completed a 22-yard pass to Reno Toca and a 35-yard pass to Simeon Jones. Saunier finished off the drive with a 6-yard pass to John Lege. The 2-point run by Livesay was no good, though, so Sulphur still held a 14-13 lead.
"We knew what they were doing against us defensively, and we knew that running against them wasn't going to work," Saunier said. "So we had to throw it. The receivers were excited to have the chance to step up and I think we did a good job."
Lafayette forced another punt but Sulphur's punter pinned the Lions at their own 6. This time, Saunier utlized his legs with a 23-yard and 34-yard run and capped the drive with a 10-yard pass to Lege while running away from defenders.
Lafayette's defense pitched a shutout in the second half, but Figaro wanted more from his team.
"They pitched a shutout, but I gave them a C for the second half," Figaro said. "The reason why was there were balls that we were supposed to get. I don't know if we were being passive. I don't know what it was, but we just weren't aggressive today. We played a little safe on the back end."
The Mighty Lions capped off the come-from-behind victory in the fourth.
The snap on a punt went over the Sulphur punter's head and the ball was recovered by Thaos Figaro. A few moments later, Saunier would score on a 24-yard touchdown run, leaping into the end zone from 4 yards out. Saunier led all rushers with 205 yards on 16 carries while completing 8 of 16 passes for 98 yards.
"We are improving a little bit every week, and that's a good thing," Figaro said. "The first half we stunk it up, and the second half we played better. One of the kids said that last year we would have lost this game. So we are learning, and that's a good thing."
"It's exciting to be 3-0, but we have a lot of work to do," Saunier said. "We will celebrate tonight but then get back to work tomorrow."