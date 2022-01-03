BOYS SCHEDULE
Monday’s Games
Rayne at Comeaux, New Iberia at A.J. Ellender,
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at David Thibodaux, Cecilia at Comeaux, Southside at Leesville, Mamou at Eunice, North Vermilion at St. Edmund, Northside at Peabody, Westgate at Lake Charles Prep, Lafayette Christian at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Marksville at Opelousas, Church Point at Abbeville, Crowley at Iota, JS Clark at Northwest, 7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette, Catholic-NI at Delcambre, Loreauville at Franklin, West St. Mary at Houma Christian, Washington-Marion at North Central, Port Barre at St. Edmund, Vermilion Catholic at Erath, Episcopal of Acadiana at Northside Christian.
Wednesday’s Games
Morgan City at Lafayette.
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at New Iberia, Church Point at Lake Arthur, Iota at South Beauregard, Houma Christian at Loreauville, Northside Christian at Oak Hill.
Friday’s Games
Morgan City at Comeaux, Northside at Lafayette, Abbeville at Central Catholic, Crowley at Pine Prairie, Erath at Episcopal of Acadiana, North Vermilion at Kaplan1, Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Franklin, West St. Mary at Jeanerette, Jennings at North Central, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart, St. Edmund at Northside Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Westminster, Fairview at Midland, St. Edmund at Northside Christian.
Saturday’s Games
East Ascension at Northwest, Liberty at Lafayette Christian.
GIRLS SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at David Thibodaux, Central Catholic at New Iberia, Southside at Northside, Mamou at Eunice, North Vermilion at St. Edmund, Carencro at Brusly, Patterson at St. Thomas More, Teurlings at Midland, Westgate at Highland Baptist, St. Martinville at Cecilia, Pine Prairie at Opelousas, Kaplan at Church Point, Crowley at Iota.
Vermilion Catholic at Erath.
Wednesday’s Games
Comeaux at David Thibodaux, Franklin at Abbeville.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at Hanson, Church Point at Lake Arthur, Iota at South Beauregard, Opelousas at Barbe.
Friday’s Games
Teurlings at Comeaux, Southside at Highland Baptist, Beau Chene at Eunice, North Vermilion at Kaplan, Rayne at Notre Dame, Abbeville at Northside, Westgate at Crowley, Breaux Bridge at White Castle, Abbeville at Northside, Berwick at David Thibodaux.