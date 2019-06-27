Westgate football coach Ryan Antoine is the winner of the inaugural EPIC Coach of the Year award.
EPIC is a volunteer organization headed by area physical therapist J.D. Boudreaux focused on helping to provide educational programs for healthcare professionals and community members to improve the safety of young athletes in the south Louisiana.
Nominations were accepted for the honor in April and the winner was announced at UL’s GAME camp Thursday. Coaches were judged in the areas of promoting healthy and safety, sportsmanship, ethics and community service.
Among Antoine’s credentials are: educating his athletes in the areas of hydration, nutrition, sleep time on cell phones and video games, implementing a tutoring program for athletes and encouraging athletes to work the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Other finalists for the award were Lafayette High’s Hunter Bonvillian, Beau Chene’s Thad Dickey, Iota’s Brian Keltner and Teurlings Catholic’s Michael Thibodeaux.