ACA.teurlingsfoot.091822.001.jpg

The Rebels take the field as Teurlings Catholic football hosts St. Charles on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Games

Acadiana (2-1) at Lafayette (3-0)

North Vermilion (1-2) at Loreauville (2-1)

Hanson (3-0) at Highland Baptist (2-1)

Centerville (2-1) at Jeanerette (2-1)

Friday’s Games

Teurlings (3-0) at Notre Dame (3-0)

Ruston (2-1) at Lafayette Christian (3-0)

St. Thomas More (3-0) at Catholic-BR (2-1)

Westgate (3-0) at St. Martinville (1-2)

Crowley (1-2) at Cecilia (2-1)

Southside (2-1) at New Iberia (1-2)

Vermilion Catholic (3-0) at Erath (2-1)

Comeaux (0-3) at Sam Houston (1-2)

Ascension Epis. (0-3) at Breaux Bridge (1-2)

Carencro (2-1) at Sulphur (1-2)

Eunice (2-1) at Northwest (2-1)

Kaplan (1-2) at Rayne (1-2)

Northside (2-1) at McKinley (1-2)

Abbeville (2-1) at Beau Chene (1-2)

Opelousas (2-1) at St. Amant (2-1)

Church Point (3-0) at Pine Prairie (1-1)

Iota (1-2) at Ville Platte (0-3)

Port Barre (0-3) at Mamou (1-1)

Catholic-NI (0-3) at Leesville (3-0)

Delcambre (2-1) at Lake Arthur (2-1)

Ascension Chr. (0-3) at North Central (1-2)

Southern Lab (1-1) at Opelousas Catholic (1-2)

LaGrange (0-3) at St. Edmund (2-1)

Hamilton (0-3) at Westminster (0-3)

 

