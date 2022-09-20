WEEK 4 SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana (2-1) at Lafayette (3-0)
North Vermilion (1-2) at Loreauville (2-1)
Hanson (3-0) at Highland Baptist (2-1)
Centerville (2-1) at Jeanerette (2-1)
Friday’s Games
Teurlings (3-0) at Notre Dame (3-0)
Ruston (2-1) at Lafayette Christian (3-0)
St. Thomas More (3-0) at Catholic-BR (2-1)
Westgate (3-0) at St. Martinville (1-2)
Crowley (1-2) at Cecilia (2-1)
Southside (2-1) at New Iberia (1-2)
Vermilion Catholic (3-0) at Erath (2-1)
Comeaux (0-3) at Sam Houston (1-2)
Ascension Epis. (0-3) at Breaux Bridge (1-2)
Carencro (2-1) at Sulphur (1-2)
Eunice (2-1) at Northwest (2-1)
Kaplan (1-2) at Rayne (1-2)
Northside (2-1) at McKinley (1-2)
Abbeville (2-1) at Beau Chene (1-2)
Opelousas (2-1) at St. Amant (2-1)
Church Point (3-0) at Pine Prairie (1-1)
Iota (1-2) at Ville Platte (0-3)
Port Barre (0-3) at Mamou (1-1)
Catholic-NI (0-3) at Leesville (3-0)
Delcambre (2-1) at Lake Arthur (2-1)
Ascension Chr. (0-3) at North Central (1-2)
Southern Lab (1-1) at Opelousas Catholic (1-2)
LaGrange (0-3) at St. Edmund (2-1)
Hamilton (0-3) at Westminster (0-3)