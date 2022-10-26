Westminster Christian has all the momentum it could want going into the postseason after sweeping Ascension Episcopal on Tuesday night.
The Crusaders stand 27-5 and 4-0 in district and have won their last eight matches after cruising past the Blue Gators in three sets - 25-17, 25-18 and 25-19.
Their last loss came against Notre Dame High School Oct. 4.
WCA’s offense was too much for AES behind its two outside hitters seniors Abigail Cunningham and Carlie Horton, who had 20 kills and 14 kills respectively.
“When we have both of them on at the same time we are unbeatable.," WCA coach Keith Leon said. "As you can see tonight, when they're hitting they can’t stop us. So, they’re our engine right there and if you get them running they in trouble."
Cunningham has a full scholarship to UL and wants to prove her team is the best by beating the best in the state championship.
“I want Country Day. I feel like, not trying to sound cocky or anything, but they’re our biggest competitors this season,” Cunningham said.
Country Day is currently ranked first in Division V with a 27-8 record and WCA are currently ranked second in Division V.
“I want to see Country Day, because they’re top dogs and have been so I’m ready to see them,” Horton said.
WCA relied on two setters to facilitate its offense with Ada Horton, contributing 18 assists and Anna Ware contributing 22 assists.
“They get the ball where we need to have it you know, and the thing is a good setter makes a better hitter and they do a good job of that,” Leon said.
Caroline Lalonde with 15 digs and Cunningham with 14 digs were key in preventing AES from scoring and team defense has been a strength all season for LCA, according to Leon.
WCA’s regular season success earned them two home playoff games which should take some of the pressure off with the support of their home fans, Carlie Horton said.
WCA’s team has been together for a long time, and comradery and chemistry have contributed greatly to their success.
“I’ve been playing with these girls since I was 12. I just love my girls and I’m so grateful that I have this opportunity,” Cunningham said.