When David Thibodaux took a 5-0 lead into halftime in its eventual 6-0 Division III playoff win against Erath on Saturday, Bulldogs coach Derek Menard said the game became more about the next round than adding to the scoreboard.
“I was looking at connecting passes and letting some guys play,” Menard said. “I was looking at things that will help us in the next round. It’s not about goals at that point. It’s about movement and passing and execution. We want to look as good as we can.”
The Bulldogs scored right off the bat when, in the second minute, Gavin Speakman finished his first of three goals on the night. Menard said it was great to see Speakman, one of the team’s senior leaders, get the hat trick Saturday.
“He’s one of our most important players,” Menard said. “The offense runs so much better when he is on the field and we can just run everything through him. The movement and everything was good.”
Speakman said scoring the hat trick was great, but he credited his teammates with putting him in a position to score. He said the 6-0 win was exactly what they wanted to accomplish as they attempt to move forward in the postseason.
"My team played great out there tonight," Speakman said. "This game was the confidence booster we needed as we go deeper into the playoffs. We are hungry for more and we aren't ready for this season to end."
Sophomore Pierce Dugas, who added a goal in the 17th minute, said maintaining the same intensity throughout a 6-0 game can be difficult, but he said he thought the Bulldogs executed their game plan throughout.
“Every goal that we score, we try to think of it as 0-0,” Dugas said. “We have to push forward just like at the beginning of the game. “We were connecting passes just like we work on in practice. Our touches were on point and went out and outworked them.”
While Dugas may have thought the execution was perfect, his coach saw it a bit different. Despite the 6-0 win, Menard said the turf at Lafayette Christian Academy exposed some of the Bulldogs’ weaknesses.
“Some of our passes were off and we weren't passing to feet,” Menard said. “When it’s a turf field, the turf exposes you. You can’t blame the field, so every bad pass, there is no excuse for it.
“There were obviously some parts that were good. We connected a lot of 1-2 touch passes and that was our plan going in. We wanted to make sure we got our touches right because it is only going to get harder as we move on. Every pass that wasn't to feet, those were frustrating.”
Menard said he didn’t want to predict how far the Bulldogs can go this year. He said his team is stronger top to bottom than he’s ever had in his four years at David Thibodaux and he said he knows his group will always fight for the entire game.
“This year has been so crazy,” Menard said. “I honestly don't even know what to expect day to day. We go to Bossier next and I just told my guys as long as we go out and fight for 80 minutes, we can live with the result. We are always going to fight and that will give us a chance against anyone.”