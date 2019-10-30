LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville High School has a formidable 1-2 punch at pitcher in Caleb Washington and Beau Blanchard, who both recently committed to in-state programs.
Washington (Southern), Blanchard (UNO) and teammate Michael Latulas (Southern Miss) all plan to sign letters of intent on Nov. 13.
"Caleb is a left-hander, Beau is a right-hander," Loreauville coach Rob Segura said. "They're just as good as or better than anyone I've coached. Physically they've improved, and mentally they've improved.
"They're just now tapping into their potential and will have room to grow as they get more mature. Beau is just starting to get that pitcher mentality. Caleb has always had that. Caleb has always pitched like he's bigger."
The Tigers won the Class 2A state title in 2018 and reached the semifinals last year.
"I was 6-3 with 60 strikeouts in 50 innings," Blanchard said of his junior season. "I topped out at 91 mph a couple of weeks ago at UNO. That's when they offered me a scholarship. Caleb and I make a good combination. Spotting up-wise, Caleb is the better pitcher. Speed-wise, it's me."
Blanchard is an imposing figure on the mound.
"With Beau, he's a tall kid," Segura said. "He's 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. His fastball is up there for a high school player. He kind of made the jump last summer, not just on the field but in the classroom. He got his ACT score up and doors started opening for him. I'm proud of him and his family. He has great parents."
Last year, Washington recorded a .322 batting average as the team's designated hitter. He wasn't able to pitch while on the mend from a shoulder injury but will be ready when his senior season begins.
"The coaches at Southern had the same mindset as me," Washington said. "We want to improve and go to the top. They want me to contribute right away. That's what they told me."
Washington has no shortage of confidence.
"I'm the type to have no fear of the hitter," he said. "I throw where I want. The plate is mine, and I can manipulate the batter. I've topped out at 85 (miles per hour) with my fastball and consistently throw 84 to 85."
As a sophomore, Washington went 11-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts.