A year ago, there were 11 Acadiana area high school volleyball teams that reached the state tournament.
And five of them ended the season with a trophy.
St. Thomas More and Notre Dame won the Division II and Division IV state championships, while Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian and Ascension Episcopal finished as the state runner-up in Divisions II, III and V.
This year, nine area teams – STM, Teurlings, Comeaux, Notre Dame, LCA, Catholic High of New Iberia, Ascension Episcopal, ESA and Westminster - have qualified for the state tournament to be held Thursday through Saturday at the Cajundome.
Even better, many believe the area has a chance to at least match the success from last year, if not surpass it.
“I can think of three divisions off the bat right now that I think area teams could win a state championship,” STM coach Jessica Burke said. “Winning three out of five state championships wouldn’t be bad.”
“We could have three to four state champions,” Westminster coach Keith Leon said. “From Division II on down, it could be all Acadiana area teams. That’s definitely exciting.”
Considering how well represented the area is in the playoffs and at the state tournament, no one seems surprised by how successful local volleyball programs have done in the postseason.
“The state volleyball tournament is my favorite time of the year besides Christmas,” Burke said. “The amount of success our area has had in volleyball speaks to the dedication of both the coaches and players. We have some great coaches around here who are leading the players, and everyone involved are taking volleyball seriously. It’s nice to see.”
“Our area has grown so much in volleyball,” Leon said. “For the longest time, we couldn’t compete with the New Orleans teams, but now the area has picked up. It has been phenomenal.”
St. Thomas More are without question the favorites in Division II. A year ago, the Lady Cougars, who are 38-1 overall, defeated crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic to win their first state title since 2016.
Believe it or not, the general consensus is the Lady Cougars are even better this year than they were a year ago.
“We’re comfortable in that spot,” said Burke, whose Lady Cougars are the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year in the playoffs. “There’s no negative to being ranked high or getting attention, because the players have worked hard for it.”
The last time St. Thomas More won back-to-back state championships was also in 2016, which was their fifth consecutive state championship. The Lady Cougars are led by outside hitter AC Froehlich, an LSU commit, and Nicholls State commit Addison Phares.
“We have a complete team,” Burke said. “We have multiple terminators, great setters and we’re very good on the backrow. We’re very fortunate.”
Teurlings Catholic, Notre Dame, and Westminster are contenders in their respective divisions, however they do face uphill battles to accomplish their goal of winning a state title.
The Lady Rebels (30-9) are a perennial power and prior to losing in the finals a year ago, Teurlings had won eight consecutive state championships in volleyball. Teurlings is responsible for STM’s lone loss this season, but if they are going to bring the championship trophy back to their school, they’ll have to beat the Lady Cougars again.
“Confidence is a major key,” Lady Rebels coach Terry Hebert said. “No matter what happens, you have to just keep playing. You never know what can happen and this time of year, anything can happen.”
Notre Dame (28-16) showed what it can accomplish when firing on all cylinders last year in winning the Division IV state title. Despite that success, Notre Dame coach Waylon Young doesn’t believe his Lady Pios have received the attention they deserve.
“No,” Young said when asked if he felt the Lady Pios were the favorites in Division IV. “I would actually say people are overlooking us more. We had a lot of losses this year, our record was pretty average and we ended up as the 5-seed because of our strength of schedule. I think we know we have a great opportunity to surprise everyone and make a little run.”
Westminster, Lafayette Christian, Ascension Episcopal and ESA are more dark horses capable of making a run towards the state finals. Only issue is the road they must travel to reach the state finals. In Division V, Ascension Episcopal (23-15) and ESA (18-17) will meet in the quarterfinals, so one will be eliminated, while the winner will likely face the X-time defending state champions Country Day in the semifinals. The Lady Crusaders, who are 33-7 and the No. 2 seed, have a great chance to reach the state finals for the first time in school history, but a potential date with Country Day in the title game looms as a tall task.
“We have never reached the state finals before in volleyball,” said Leon, whose senior class have won more than 100 matches in their career. “That’s been our motivation. We know that we can make history by reaching the finals. I feel like we are a championship contender and the only thing that stands in our way is ourselves.”
Lafayette Christian (28-9), which are hoping to secure that elusive state title, won’t have an easy road to travel to accomplish that feat. The Lady Knights not only have to face a talented E.D. White team in the quarterfinals, but could possibly have to face No. 2 seed Archbishop Hannan in the semifinals and No. 1 Dunham in the finals.
“LCA has a chance to make a run,” Young said. “They’ve got the coaching and the personnel to give anyone a headache. They just have to get through the gauntlet of E.D. White and potentially Hannan.”
Comeaux High (24-5) and Catholic High of New Iberia (27-14) are the biggest longshots from the area and it has more to do with the road they must travel to reach the finals than ability. Comeaux must face the Lady Cougars, whom they been swept by twice this year, in the quarters, while the Lady Panthers have a tough match against Archbishop Hannan.
“I think we’ll certainly have one (state champion), but an outside chance for three or four,” Young said. “But I believe Acadiana (area) will be competitive in every division, except (Division) I (no teams from area).”