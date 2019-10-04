ACA.NotreDameTeurlings.092819_027
Buy Now

Teurlings Catholic running back Larkin Spring (28) carries the ball during the Rebels' home game against Notre Dame on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

 Buddy Delahoussaye

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio and television information listed in parentheses.

Friday, Oct. 4

Catholic-Baton Rouge at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM; Cox channel 4)

RECORDS: CHBR 4-0; STM 4-0

NEXT: CHBR hosts East Ascension; STM at Westgate

Teurlings Catholic at Breaux Bridge (105.1-FM; 96.5-FM)

RECORDS: TEUR 3-1; BBHS 4-0

NEXT: TEUR hosts Carencro; BBHS at Cecilia

Catholic-New Iberia at Ascension Episcopal (960-AM)

RECORDS: CATH 1-3; AES 3-1

NEXT: CATH hosts Loreauville; AES at Delcambre

Acadiana at Southside (1420-AM; 107.1-FM)

RECORDS: ACAD 4-0; SSIDE 3-1

NEXT: ACAD hosts Comeaux; SSIDE at Sulphur

Carencro at St. Martinville (105.9-FM)

RECORDS: CAR 3-1; SMHS 2-2

NEXT: CAR at Teurlings Catholic; SMHS hosts Abbeville

Sulphur at Lafayette (97.7-FM)

RECORDS: SUL 1-3; LAF 3-1

NEXT: SUL hosts Southside; LAF at New Iberia

Kaplan at Notre Dame (106.7-FM)

RECORDS: KAP 2-2; ND 4-0

NEXT: KAP at Erath; ND at Welsh

Erath at Vermilion Catholic (106.3-FM)

RECORDS: ERA 2-2; VC 3-1

NEXT: ERA hosts KAP; VC at Hanson

Crowley at Marksville (1450-AM)

RECORDS: CROW 2-2; MARK 4-0

NEXT: CROW hosts Washington-Marion; MARK at Grant

Sam Houston at Comeaux

RECORDS: SH 3-1; COM 2-2

NEXT: SH hosts Barbe; COM at Acadiana

New Iberia at Barbe

RECORDS: NISH 0-4; BAR 3-1

NEXT: NISH hosts LAF; Barbe at Sam Houston

Beau Chene at Northside

RECORDS: BC 1-3; NSIDE 0-4

NEXT: BC hosts Livonia; NSIDE at Opelousas

Westgate at Denham Springs

RECORDS: WEST 3-1; DS 1-3

NEXT: WEST hosts St. Thomas More; DS at Central

Cecilia at Northwest

RECORDS: CEC 1-3; NWEST 1-3

NEXT: CEC hosts BB; NWEST at PP

Opelousas at LaGrange

RECORDS: OPEL 0-4; LAG 1-3

NEXT: OPEL hosts NSIDE; LAG hosts North Vermilion

Dutchtown at Rayne

RECORDS: DUTCH 4-0; RAY 3-1

NEXT: DUTCH at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge; RAY hosts EUN

Abbeville at Eunice

RECORDS: ABB 1-3; EUN 3-1

NEXT: ABB at St. Martinville; EUN at Rayne

Iota at North Vermilion

RECORDS: IOTA 4-0; NV 3-1

NEXT: IOTA at Church Point; NV at LaGrange

Church Point at St. Louis

RECORDS: CP 2-2; STL 3-1

NEXT: CP hosts Iota; STL hosts Jennings

Lafayette Christian at Evangel Christian

RECORDS: LCA 3-1; ECA 1-3

NEXT: LCA hosts Lake Arthur; ECA hosts Woodlawn-Shreveport

Pine Prairie at Port Barre

RECORDS: PP 0-4; PB 2-2

NEXT: PP hosts Northwest; PB at Avoyelles

Delcambre at Franklin

RECORDS: DEL 1-3; FRAN 1-3

NEXT: DEL hosts Ascension Episcopal; FRAN at West St. Mary

Houma Christian at Loreauville

RECORDS: HC 0-4; LOR 2-2

NEXT: HC hosts Jeanerette; LOR at Catholic-New Iberia

North Central at Springfield

RECORDS: NC 1-3; SFIELD 1-3

NEXT: NC at Westminster

Opelousas Catholic at Port Allen

RECORDS: OC 4-0; PA 1-3

NEXT: OC at St. Edmund; PA hosts East Feliciana

Ville Platte at St. Edmund

RECORDS: VP 2-2; STE 2-2

NEXT: VP hosts Mamou; STE at Opelousas Catholic

Highland Baptist at Westminster Christian

RECORDS: HIGH 1-3; WCA 4-0

NEXT: HIGH hosts Covenant Christian; WCA hosts North Central

Gueydan at East Beauregard

RECORDS: GUEY 1-3; EB 1-2

NEXT: GUEY hosts Hamilton Christian; EB host Merryville

View comments