Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio and television information listed in parentheses.
Friday, Oct. 4
Catholic-Baton Rouge at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM; Cox channel 4)
RECORDS: CHBR 4-0; STM 4-0
NEXT: CHBR hosts East Ascension; STM at Westgate
Teurlings Catholic at Breaux Bridge (105.1-FM; 96.5-FM)
RECORDS: TEUR 3-1; BBHS 4-0
NEXT: TEUR hosts Carencro; BBHS at Cecilia
Catholic-New Iberia at Ascension Episcopal (960-AM)
RECORDS: CATH 1-3; AES 3-1
NEXT: CATH hosts Loreauville; AES at Delcambre
Acadiana at Southside (1420-AM; 107.1-FM)
RECORDS: ACAD 4-0; SSIDE 3-1
NEXT: ACAD hosts Comeaux; SSIDE at Sulphur
Carencro at St. Martinville (105.9-FM)
RECORDS: CAR 3-1; SMHS 2-2
NEXT: CAR at Teurlings Catholic; SMHS hosts Abbeville
Sulphur at Lafayette (97.7-FM)
RECORDS: SUL 1-3; LAF 3-1
NEXT: SUL hosts Southside; LAF at New Iberia
Kaplan at Notre Dame (106.7-FM)
RECORDS: KAP 2-2; ND 4-0
NEXT: KAP at Erath; ND at Welsh
Erath at Vermilion Catholic (106.3-FM)
RECORDS: ERA 2-2; VC 3-1
NEXT: ERA hosts KAP; VC at Hanson
Crowley at Marksville (1450-AM)
RECORDS: CROW 2-2; MARK 4-0
NEXT: CROW hosts Washington-Marion; MARK at Grant
Sam Houston at Comeaux
RECORDS: SH 3-1; COM 2-2
NEXT: SH hosts Barbe; COM at Acadiana
New Iberia at Barbe
RECORDS: NISH 0-4; BAR 3-1
NEXT: NISH hosts LAF; Barbe at Sam Houston
Beau Chene at Northside
RECORDS: BC 1-3; NSIDE 0-4
NEXT: BC hosts Livonia; NSIDE at Opelousas
Westgate at Denham Springs
RECORDS: WEST 3-1; DS 1-3
NEXT: WEST hosts St. Thomas More; DS at Central
Cecilia at Northwest
RECORDS: CEC 1-3; NWEST 1-3
NEXT: CEC hosts BB; NWEST at PP
Opelousas at LaGrange
RECORDS: OPEL 0-4; LAG 1-3
NEXT: OPEL hosts NSIDE; LAG hosts North Vermilion
Dutchtown at Rayne
RECORDS: DUTCH 4-0; RAY 3-1
NEXT: DUTCH at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge; RAY hosts EUN
Abbeville at Eunice
RECORDS: ABB 1-3; EUN 3-1
NEXT: ABB at St. Martinville; EUN at Rayne
Iota at North Vermilion
RECORDS: IOTA 4-0; NV 3-1
NEXT: IOTA at Church Point; NV at LaGrange
Church Point at St. Louis
RECORDS: CP 2-2; STL 3-1
NEXT: CP hosts Iota; STL hosts Jennings
Lafayette Christian at Evangel Christian
RECORDS: LCA 3-1; ECA 1-3
NEXT: LCA hosts Lake Arthur; ECA hosts Woodlawn-Shreveport
Pine Prairie at Port Barre
RECORDS: PP 0-4; PB 2-2
NEXT: PP hosts Northwest; PB at Avoyelles
Delcambre at Franklin
RECORDS: DEL 1-3; FRAN 1-3
NEXT: DEL hosts Ascension Episcopal; FRAN at West St. Mary
Houma Christian at Loreauville
RECORDS: HC 0-4; LOR 2-2
NEXT: HC hosts Jeanerette; LOR at Catholic-New Iberia
North Central at Springfield
RECORDS: NC 1-3; SFIELD 1-3
NEXT: NC at Westminster
Opelousas Catholic at Port Allen
RECORDS: OC 4-0; PA 1-3
NEXT: OC at St. Edmund; PA hosts East Feliciana
Ville Platte at St. Edmund
RECORDS: VP 2-2; STE 2-2
NEXT: VP hosts Mamou; STE at Opelousas Catholic
Highland Baptist at Westminster Christian
RECORDS: HIGH 1-3; WCA 4-0
NEXT: HIGH hosts Covenant Christian; WCA hosts North Central
Gueydan at East Beauregard
RECORDS: GUEY 1-3; EB 1-2
NEXT: GUEY hosts Hamilton Christian; EB host Merryville