BOSSIER CITY The No. 1-seeded Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams are still undefeated and are still clearing their path to the state championship after defeating the Airline Vikings 34-7 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday in Bossier City.

The Rams improved to 13-0 on the season in a more competitive game than they’ve played in a while and earned a home semifinal matchup with Zachary in the process Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium.

“It was a hard-fought win,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “I thought our defense played tremendously well throughout the whole game. But the offense came and wore them down in the second half. It was a good football team.

“We knew they were big. We knew they were physical on defense. I’m proud of this group, that’s a big win. Now we get to go home in the semifinals for a chance if we win to go play for a state championship. I think we played extremely hard and got after them.”

The first half for Acadiana is where they started to get the momentum going in response to Airline’s lack of offensive progress. Acadiana’s Lucky Brooks ran the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown to put the first points on the board. Quarterback Keontae Williams followed his teammates lead in the second quarter by throwing a 24-yard touchdown to Kaleb Cavalier for the score.

Acadiana went into halftime leading 14-0.

Despite Airline’s lack of offense, the Vikings’ defense was able to slow down Acadiana’s runaway offense a bit.

Acadiana's all-time leading rusher, Dillan Monette carried the ball 19 times for 75 yards. Tyvin Zeno led the running back crew with 10 carries for 79 yards and three touchdowns. Brooks added on with 20 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown.

“It happens sometimes, you have a lot of seniors on the other side that was their last game and you get a little frustrated,” McCullough said. “I think our group did a good job of not doing anything dumb. And it happens sometimes, our guys I thought did a really good job of not doing anything back to them after they got two penalties.”

Things got better for the Rams’ veer offense in the second half as it began to wear down Airline’s defense.

Zeno started to impose his will with three touchdowns in the second half. The first touchdown came from an 8-yard run. Later in the fourth quarter, he scored twice from the 1 and broke free with 2:29 left for a 38-yard rushing touchdown to seal the victory.

Airline scored in the last minute of the game on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Alex Garcia to Daniel Smith to end the game 34-7, avoiding a shutout.

McCullough said that his team made a couple of adjustments in the second half, but once they achieved a considerable lead, they looked to run the clock out.

The defensive spotlight for the Rams came from Thaos Figaro who recorded three solo tackles and two sacks. A total of 15 Rams recorded tackles in this matchup - Jermaine Paris, Jeremiah Brown and Caleb Arceneaux had four tackles in the game.

Acadiana’s defense limited Airline to no rushing yards and 154 in the air.

The Rams had a total of 251 yards of offense - 227 of those yards came from the ground.

A huge key to the Rams’ victory was owning time of possession at 31 minutes.

Towards the end of the game, penalties started to ensue from the Vikings for personal fouls seemingly out of frustration of the game. Acadiana had four penalties for 45 yards, while the Vikings had 13 penalties for 160 yards.

McCullough explained that his team handled the chatting and aggressiveness well, tacking it on as just part of the game.

The semifinals will be played in Acadiana’s backyard against No. 5 Zachary.

“Preparation next week,” McCullough said. “They understand that we have to have a good Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and if that happens we will be able to play well and have a chance to win.”