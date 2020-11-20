Teurlings Catholic tuned up for the Division II playoffs by trouncing Northside 56-0 for homecoming on Friday.
After tailback Larkin Spring opened the scoring with a six-yard run at the 10:34 mark of the first quarter, senior quarterback Kaden Boulet threw three touchdown passes to put the Rebels ahead 28-0 entering the second quarter.
"We were coming off a big win last week vs. St. Martinville," Boulet said. "That was a big confidence boost. We've been playing tough teams all season."
In last week's 59-19 defeat of St. Martinville, the Rebels rolled up 225 yards of total offense in the first quarter.
On Friday, Teurlings amassed 209 yards in the first quarter while limiting the Vikings (2-5, 0-4 District 5-4A) to 14 yards.
"Coming off that big game last week, we knew that this should be a win, and we played hard and did our best," Boulet said. "We were ready and prepared."
Boulet completed 7 of his first 9 passes for 125 yards with scoring strikes to tight end Kyle Breaux, Julien Guy and Spring, who has 17 touchdowns this season.
"I love it," Boulet said about his cadre of offensive weapons.
"Whether it's throwing the ball to my different receivers who can catch just about anything or running the football, I think it's great. We definitely have a lot of weapons."
The Rebels (4-4, 1-3) are gearing up for a successful postseason, having been battle-tested in losses to Notre Dame, St. Thomas More, Carencro and Westgate.
"Ever since Week 1, we've been ready," Boulet said. "Our whole focus has been the playoffs.
"We were going to be that team that has a tough schedule, wants to keep going and work towards the playoffs."
The Rebels collected six turnovers against Northside with Jackson Andrepont (fumble recovery) and Jacob Manuel (pick-six) scoring defensive touchdowns.
"Six takeaways in a ball game is huge," Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. "Anytime we can get the ball back to our offense on a short field, that's obviously huge for us.
"As a unit, our front four controlled the line of scrimmage. I don't think anybody can really be singled out. As a unit, they played well."
Charpentier likes his team's chances in the postseason.
"I think we're a tough draw," he said. "We have to keep continuing to improve. I think the kids have bought into improvement in the process that we're doing, and hopefully we can stay that way.
"We're going to make a run. We're recommitted and refocused. It's a new season, a whole different ball game. It's like we're starting over."
Spring totaled 99 yards from scrimmage for Teurlings, which added second half touchdowns from Vance Walker (5-yard run) and Tanner Brinkman (13-yard run).
"I was very pleased," Charpentier said. "I thought we were sharp. We came out with a sense of urgency. That's what we talked about all week: trying to bottle up how we played against St. Martinville and duplicating that performance."