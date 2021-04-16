Whenever the LHSAA its released prep softball brackets Friday afternoon, it was a welcome sight for the Acadiana area.
That’s because the area was well-represented, highlighted by five teams securing the No. 2 seed or higher in their class or division, which included Notre Dame, St. Thomas More, Beau Chene, Kaplan and Northside Christian.
With several teams near the top, the hope is that they can bring home state championships after not having the opportunity to go to Sulphur last season because of COVID cancellations.
“I’m just excited for our girls to put in position to get back to Sulphur,” Notre Dame coach Dale Serie said. “For us to just have the opportunity to play, I’m excited so they can showcase what they’ve been working on. State has a lot of opportunities to meet different people that haven’t gotten a chance to see you play, so we’re just excited to do that. Hopefully we can take care of business, and I feel like we’re in position to go back there. This is one of the strongest years for our area. We had a lot of state champions in football, and I think softball will follow suit.”
Serie’s Lady Pioneers are the No. 1 seed in Division III with a first-round bye and are the favorites after setting the national single-season home run record this season.
“It feels good (to be No. 1 seed),” Serie said. “It’s a testament of how hard the girls work and the competition they’ve played to allow you to get the power rating needed. It’s not a tell-all, but the girls are excited. At this point we just want to touch the plate more than the other team. We’ll have a bye week to work on the things we want to work on, and it gives us a chance to scout other teams too.”
St. Thomas More landed the No. 2 seed in a tough Division II.
“It’s good to have the 2 seed,” coach Andria Waguespack said. “We played a really tough schedule this year. We sure have some good teams in our division. Division II is probably the toughest in the state with exception to 5A. There are probably five, maybe eight schools whenever they’re playing well that have a good shot at winning it. It’s very evenly matched, so you better show up ready to go because if you overlook someone, you’ll be in trouble.”
Beau Chene is the No. 2 seed in 4A with North Vermilion at No. 5 under first-year coach Adele Vincent.
“We’re definitely up there, we just have to play fundamental softball,” Vincent said. “No matter who we play it’s about playing our kind of softball. Nobody can beat us if we don’t beat ourselves. We played some really quality teams to get our team ready for this. I played here, so it’s nice to have that sense of home. I brought in a lot of different ideas that the girls have run with and implemented. It’s been a fun year.”
Other area teams in position to make it to Sulphur include Kaplan as the No. 2 seed in Class 3A and Northside Christian the No. 1 seed in Division V.
“We’ve talked about it all year that our goal is to win the state championship,” Kaplan coach Brittany LeBeouf said. “This group is the most balanced team I’ve had. Everyone knows they can swing it, we’ve just got to put all the components together to have a shot at achieving our goal. I knew what I had returning, it was just a matter of the young kids stepping up. We’ve been successful, I just hope we can finish it off.”
There are a few newcomers in the mix, including Southside making their first playoff appearance in 5A in what’s been a strong year for the area in softball.
“We have some really good teams, locally speaking,” Waguespack said. “We have some great coaches that have done outstanding, and it speaks to how hard working they are. Softball has certainly been on the uptick the past few years, so it’s just awesome to see.
"I’m super happy for our kids to just experience this season. We played a tough schedule and now have the opportunity to make the state tournament, there’s no other experience like. I’m glad that the LHSAA pushed it forward because it’s a big deal for the kids and coaches to have an opportunity to see it through.”