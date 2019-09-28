It was billed as a clash of Class 4A heavyweights, fourth-ranked Neville at top-ranked St. Thomas More, and the Cougars delivered a knockout punch with a 35-6 win Friday night.
Senior quarterback Caleb Holstein completed 18 of his 29 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns, both to junior wide receiver Jack Bech, and junior running back Tobin Thevenot rushed for a game-high 99 yards on 16 carries with two scores.
"I'm super-happy," STM coach Jim Hightower said. "That was a quality football team we faced. I thought it would come down to a three-point or one-touchdown game. I had no idea it could happen like this, but hats off to our guys. I'm really proud of them."
After Peyton Breaux returned the opening kickoff 43 yards, STM marched to the Neville 2-yard line before a Thevenot fumble was scooped up and returned to to the STM 21.
The Tigers (3-1), however, were forced to settle for the first of kicker William Reed's two field goals after three plays netted only one yard.
"I had the support of my team," Thevenot said. "They were all telling me (the fumble) was fine. I just focused on the game, put that behind me, and did my best for the rest of the game.
"I didn't think it would be this big of a win. I expected a game that would be decided in the fourth quarter, but our defense did great. Whenever we messed up, they made up for it. Shout out to them."
On its next possession, STM took the lead for good when Holstein found Bech for a 64-yard touchdown pass with 6:37 remaining in the first quarter.
"It was a great week of preparation," Holstein said. "We were obviously aware that Neville is a very good football team. We took this week of practice very seriously, came out here and performed, and it was a great team effort."
In the second quarter, the Cougars scored twice for a 21-6 halftime lead. Thevenot, who has stepped in nicely for the injured Noah Frederick, ran for a short touchdown, and Holstein connected with Bech from 37 yards out.
"I thought our running backs did a nice job of getting every yard they could," Hightower said. "They made nice cuts, found the seams and made guys miss. The yardage we got on the ground was big.
"We'll maybe get Noah back in a week or two, but there's not much dropoff with Tobin. He's like Noah Jr. They have very similar running styles and are very effective."
Bech finished with four receptions for 117 yards for STM, which rolled up 449 yards of total offense.
"I feel like all the extra work we put in this week helped us come out victorious," Bech said. "They had trouble with our tempo, and our defense played lights out. That's what we need next week (versus undefeated Catholic-Baton Rouge)."
The stifling STM defense held the Tigers to 53 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Meanwhile, the Cougars converted 8 of their 11 third-down opportunities, and 10 different STM receivers caught at least one pass.
"Jack is a big-play man, and we have a couple of others that are equally talented," Hightower said. "It allows us to spread people out, and Caleb does a nice job of finding the best target."