When the LHSAA's state volleyball tournament begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Cajundome as a Plan B option to the traditional Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, it's going to be a strange new development for many.
It's actually been on Ruthie Dugal's mind for years.
The former Comeaux High coach and current LHSAA officials liaison has been pondering where in Lafayette could host the annual three-day event.
She considered the Convention Center and the Cajundome along with Comeaux and Southside high schools as potential venues. After numerous conversations and evaluations of sites, Dugal realized there might not be a suitable site in Lafayette.
“We couldn’t use the Convention Center because there wouldn’t be enough seating,” she said. “Because of the ice-making machine or system that is under the cement in the Cajundome, we couldn’t drill into the floor to anchor down the nets. I also felt that the LHSAA would never let the state tournament go back to a high school because that’s not the way you would want to showcase an event like this.”
The Cajundome appeared to be the most feasible, but because of an inability to drill holes into the floors, water barrels would be needed to anchor the nets.
“When told the option for nets would be to use water barrels to play in the Cajundome, I just took the thought of bringing the state tournament off my radar,” Dugal said.
Fast forward to this year, with the Pontchartrain Center no longer an option to host the tournament, Dugal had no choice but to revisit bringing the event back to Lafayette for the first time since 2005. That year, Comeaux High School hosted the tournament after Hurricane Katrina.
“My relationship with the LHSAA has been pretty good,” Dugal said. “I felt pretty confident if I was behind it that we could get it done in the Cajundome. I feel like Lafayette is a really good location and a place you can get to from anywhere. We have a lot of hotels, restaurants and the food is great. The Cajundome has great facilities and hosting the event will be a great way to showcase it all. We just needed to figure out the court and net systems.”
Dugal reached out to Teurlings Catholic volleyball coach Terry Hebert regarding the court and netting systems. Hebert suggested renting the courts, netting systems, and dividers (prevents balls from rolling onto other court) from Courts Galore, a company used during the club volleyball season. Hebert said the difference between this option and water barrels is “it is easier to set up and easier for the down official to move around.”
“It’s the court systems that we use for club tournaments,” Hebert said. “It wasn’t difficult to track down. I have a friend who is a club director in Baton Rouge, and he put me in contact with the company.”
With the court and netting systems solved and UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead agreeing to move her team's game against Rice on Saturday to Texas, everything was in place to have the state tournament return to the Hub City.
Chief sales officer Mike Roebuck of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission projects the economic impact for the area will be $3.1 million over a span of four days beginning Wednesday. In addition, Roebuck projects $107,873 will be generated in local taxes. Roebuck projects the direct economic impact from the event to be $1.9 million with a projected 4,463 overnight guests.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to show what we can do here in Lafayette,” Dugal said. “I’m excited for the city, the community and the players. I do not know if we can get as a big of a crowd as they have when it is in New Orleans, but I am confident our local community will bring good crowds. We have received a lot of support from the community to help make this event a success.”
Another reason Lafayette made sense as a host site is 11 teams from the Acadiana area qualified for the event.
There are the longtime powerhouses like Teurlings Catholic, St. Thomas More, Ascension Episcopal, Episcopal School of Acdiana and Notre Dame, but also new contenders such as Lafayette Christian, Catholic High of New Iberia, Southside, Westminster Christian, Iota and Highland Baptist.
The starting times for Thursday's quarterfinal sessions are 9 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:10 and 8 p.m.
Friday's semifinals begin with a 10 a.m. session and end with a 4:20 p.m. session to account for the start of the football playoffs Friday evening.