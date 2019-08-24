Editor's note: This is the 27th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the St. Martinville Tigers.
WHAT WE KNOW
The St. Martinville Tigers will be solid on defense.
Eight defensive starters return for a team that held five opponents to single-digit scoring during a 12-1 season and a trip to the Class 4A quarterfinals.
"The defensive backfield is definitely going to be good," said coach Vincent DeRouen, who brings back four starters in the secondary. "The only bad thing is that we're not playing against many teams that throw the ball much this year.
"Other than the fall scrimmage against Lafayette Christian Academy and the jamboree against St. Thomas More, mostly everybody else is a run-heavy team."
Sophomore cornerback Mandrel Butler led the team with five interceptions last year as opposing offenses tested him. In Thursday's scrimmage, he also scored a touchdown at running back.
Three of four starters on the defensive line are back, led by sophomore end Quinton Butler.
"Butler might be one of the best-kept secrets in south Louisiana," DeRouen said. "At 5-foot-11, 255 pounds, he's not a tall kid, but he's the strongest kid out there. They love him on the camp circuit. He's a hard worker that gets after the ball."
On Thursday, the first-string defense allowed only one touchdown against an LCA team that went 14-0 and averaged 57 points per game in 2018.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
St. Martinville graduated its starting quarterback (Markavon Williams), leading receiver (Jamel Fontenette) and prolific tailback Travien Benjamin, a first-team all-state selection who rushed for more than 2,000 yards.
Kyrin LeBlanc was scheduled to be last year's quarterback, but he missed the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Earlier this summer, LeBlanc appeared ready during 7-on-7 competition only to have his injury flare up again.
With that in mind, LeBlanc likely won't play quarterback at all. Instead, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior could line up at receiver, strong safety or free safety.
"The key is our quarterback and running back play," DeRouen said. "We have some potential quarterbacks who are talented, but for the first time ever in my life, nobody wants to play the position. They want to be a receiver or running back."
DeRouen plans to use both sophomore Tanner Harrison and senior Brian Wiltz Jr. at quarterback. Harrison threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Latigue in the scrimmage.
"Tanner can be really, really good at quarterback, but he wants to play receiver badly," DeRouen said. "We've been flirting with B.J. at quarterback, but he wants to be a slot receiver."
Wiltz scored the other touchdown for the Tigers versus LCA with a 20-yard keeper around the left end.
In the spring game versus Westgate, Wiltz ran for a touchdown and also showed the ability to throw the ball downfield.
"Tanner throws the ball the best," DeRouen said. "He started for us as a freshman at receiver. He's from an athletic family. His uncle played at Texas A&M. He has shied away from quarterback, but he'll be the real deal eventually."
Several running backs will likely share the load.
"We'll go with a tailback-by-committee approach," DeRouen said. "We have some returning starters on defense — Butler and Bailey Mitchell — that first came to us as running backs.
"Since we had Travien, we put them on defense last year. I think both can be good in the offensive backfield. We also have Cody Williams, who has been waiting his turn."
The starting fullback, 5-foot-7, 215-pound Ta'Kaevin Landry, returns as do two starters on the offensive line, tackle Adam Berard (5-10, 300, Sr.) and guard Michael Pete (6-6, 285, Sr.).
Last year, the bulk of Benjamin's yardage came behind Pete, another first-team all-state selection.
"Berard knows every position," DeRouen said, "but everybody other than he and Pete will be young. We have big, strong kids on the offensive line, and they played in blowouts, but they have to get seasoned quickly."
Sophomore Bobby Bernard (6-0, 195) will be a first-year starter at linebacker.
"He's a young kid who is physically talented and aggressive," DeRouen said of Bernard. "He flies to the football."
HOW WE SEE IT
The Tigers are trying to claim their first state championship since 1984, and this could be the year with a drop down to 3A following reclassification.
Despite losing eight first-team all-district performer, including the league's offensive and defensive MVPs, there's enough returning talent for a deep run in the postseason.
The nondistrict schedule features five large-school opponents in Cecilia, Lafayette, Breaux Bridge, Northside and Carencro. That slate should prepare the team well for a district that includes perennial 3A power Kaplan.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 20: versus Breaux Bridge
"Everybody around here, that's what they live for," DeRouen said of the Week 3 clash with Breaux Bridge, a former district rival. "They live and die for it. I love the Breaux Bridge week because you have so much focus and community activity."
DeRouen is also anticipating a showdown with Kaplan. "They're the team to beat in 3A, especially in our district," he said.
COACHSPEAK
It's a family affair at St. Martinville with DeRouen's younger brother, Damon DeRouen, heading up the defense.
"I'm partial because Damon is my little brother," DeRouen said. "But last year, we put him in a bad situation by taking all of the good athletes and putting them on offense. We won some games last year where we would score 50 points but give up 40.
"That hurt us in the playoffs against Leesville. We're going to be better on defense. This year, I think you're going to see more of the style I want to play with us winning games by scores like 6-3, 7-0, or 14-7 — defensive battles."
NOTABLE NAMES
SS Bailey Mitchell, 6-0, 195, Sr.
An all-district defensive back as a sophomore, Mitchell missed much of last season after suffering a broken ankle in Week 6 versus Livonia. He and standout cornerback Latravian Wiltz were held out of the LCA scrimmage, but both should be ready for the jamboree. An intelligent player with a 3.7 GPA, Mitchell has a scholarship offer from Lamar.
CB Latrevon Wiltz, 6-0, 170, Sr.
"We moved Wiltz from wide receiver to corner last year," DeRouen said. "He's expected to play both offense and defense. He's really speedy and athletic. In the spring game, he did really well against Westgate's Kayshon Boutte. That's one of the better receivers in the country he was guarding. Every game, we match him up against the opposition's best receiver."
WR Brian Wiltz Jr., 5-7, 165, Sr.
DeRouen said he wants to get the ball to Wiltz "in space," and with good reason. Last year, Wiltz returned the second-half kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown in a Week 2 win over Lafayette High. The following game versus Comeaux, he caught a 21-yard TD pass and also threw a 40-yard TD pass in a 28-21 victory. Wiltz accounted for 2,000 all-purpose yards as a junior.
OG Michael Pete, 6-6, 275, Sr.
Last year, Pete was listed in the program at 6-foot-3, 253 pounds. "I probably put that in there wrong to downplay it," DeRouen said with a sheepish smile. "Michael might play some tackle, but we really like him at guard. Everybody that watches us on film knows we're going to run behind Michael with him pulling and trapping. We'll let the backs hide behind him until they get into the clear. He's big-time."
LB Noah Luke, 6-1, 190, Sr.
An all-district selection as a junior, Luke "plays with a big heart," his coach said. "He wasn't a starter at the beginning of last year, but he kept making plays and showed that he has to be on the field. Eventually, we decided that he's doing such a great job that we put him in the starting lineup." With Luke lurking in the box, St. Martinville's defense was in midseason form in the LCA scrimmage.
Head coach: Vincent DeRouen
Record: 118-58 overall; 30-16 at SMSH
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Cecilia
13 Lafayette
20 BREAUX BRIDGE
27 Northside
October
4 CARENCRO
11 ABBEVILLE*
18 Kaplan*
25 ERATH*
November
1 Teurlings Catholic
8 Crowley*
* denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 12-1
Beat NEW IBERIA 38-21
Beat LAFAYETTE 47-27
Beat Comeaux 28-21
Beat NORTHSIDE 48-6
Beat WOODLAWN B.R. 42-3
Beat Livonia 55-34
Beat CECILIA 50-18
Beat Opelousas 40-7
Beat Beau Chene 31-0
Beat Breaux Bridge 30-28
Playoffs
Beat FRANKLINTON 55-42
Beat BELLE CHASSE 28-7
Lost to LEESVILLE 53-49
PAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 12-1
2017: 6-5
2016: 6-5
2015: 6-5
2014: 1-9
Key losses: RB Travien Benjamin, QB Markavon Williams, WR Jamel Fontenette, TE Tony Rabon, OT Damon DeRouen Jr., DT Justin Bourque, DE Marcus Cormier, LB Markel Chambers, SS Javone Wiltz
Base offense: Pro I
Base defense: 4-2-5
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR D'Aaron Marshall (5-5, 150, Sr.)*
WR Brian Wiltz Jr. (5-7, 165, Sr.)*
TE Kayvon Batiste (6-3, 250, Sr.)
OT Adam Berard (5-10, 300, Sr.)*
OG Michael Pete (6-6, 275, Sr.)*
C Joshua Cormier (5-10, 250, So.)
OG Lawrence Mitchell (5-10, 280, Jr.)
OT Jayvin Griffin (6-3, 300, So.)
QB Tanner Harrison (6-1, 180, So.)
RB Cody Williams (5-8, 165, Sr.)
FB Ta'Kaevin Landry (5-7, 215, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Jaquan Malveaux (6-0, 225, Sr.)*
DT Quinton Butler (5-11, 250, So.)*
DT Billy Ray Williams (5-10, 300, Jr.)*
DE Xavier Honora (6-3, 215, Sr.)
LB Noah Luke (6-1, 190, Sr.)*
LB Bobby Bernard (6-0, 195, So.)
LB Isaiah Calais (5-10, 170, Sr.)
CB Mandrel Butler (5-11, 175, So.)*
CB Latrevon Wiltz (6-0, 170, Sr.)*
SS Bailey Mitchell (6-0, 195, Sr.)*
FS Xavier Kately (6-2, 170, Jr.)*
* denotes returning starter