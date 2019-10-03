The Westgate Tigers have won three straight after a Week 1 loss to Lafayette Christian, and quarterback Brennon Landry has been a key part of that success.
"We had a disappointing 7-0 loss to LCA where we didn't execute the little things," said Westgate coach Ryan Antoine.
In that game, Landry was 6-of-13 passing for 42 yards with two interceptions. Since then, he's completed 26 of his 51 throws for 607 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.
During spring practice, the Westgate quarterback was buried on the depth chart.
"We had a quarterback battle during the spring, and Brennon was actually the No. 3 guy at that point," said Antoine, whose team travels to 1-3 Denham Springs on Friday. "It's a true measure of hard work and staying the course that he is the starter because he didn't have a good spring game (versus St. Martinville).
"But this summer, he took a liking to staying after practice where he built a rapport with the receivers and coaches. Every time we would quiz him on things like learning the playbook, he just dove into it and made himself undeniable."
Landry put in the hard work to secure the starting job.
"If you make yourself undeniable, you'll have a chance to play here," the Westgate coach said. "That's what we tell our kids. The hardest worker always gets a chance here. Brennon has been the type of kid that shows up every day.
"He's not the biggest, fastest or the strongest, but he's just a 15-year-old sophomore. He's taken a liking to what we're doing offensively. He runs and manages the offense well. Every game, you're seeing him do a better job with it. We just want to see improvement every game."
Helaire taking pressure off Nabers
Earlier this season, Comeaux junior wide receiver Malik Nabers was hit with double and triple coverage by opposing secondaries, but the emergence of another receiver has made it difficult for defenses to key in on Nabers.
In last week's 41-33 win over Lafayette High, Nabers (5-120, 2 TDs) and Kelan Helaire (4-126) combined to catch nine passes for 246 yards.
"Helaire had a big night," said Spartans coach Doug Dotson. "He transferred from Carencro. It took a while for him to get used to what's going on here, but he happened to have a hot night.
"On two of his catches, he got inside the 10-yard line. Kelan is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior. He took one catch 78 yards and another was a diving one-handed reception on fourth down that extended a drive."
Dotson said Helaire and Brayden LeBlanc must get into the mix to keep defenses honest.
"We need that to offset things because Malik is always going to get double coverage," the Comeaux coach said. "Lafayette High put two over the top of Malik so I told Kelan and Brayden, who also had a catch, that they have to be able to take the heat off Malik.
"That's huge for us when teams pop out double coverage on Nabers. Kelan and Brayden have to be able to catch balls and produce."
Quarterback Tre' Harris, a Louisiana Tech commit, was 11-of-11 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 119 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.
"Tre' really did a great job of getting the ball to our wide receivers," said Dotson, whose team hosts Sam Houston (3-1, 1-0) Friday.
"Sam Houston is good on offense. They test you with a lot of looks. You have to be accountable for the motion and everything else they throw at you. They'll try and get you out of whack on defense by looking for a matchup to get you out of your coverage, and they do a good job of it."
Comeaux is 2-2 overall, 1-0 in District 3-5A.
Rams, Sharks meet for first time
If you're attending Friday's District 3-5A matchup between Acadiana and Southside, don't get confused when the public address announcer talks about the top offensive player on each team.
For Acadiana, it's senior halfback Dillan Monette, and for Southside, it's junior quarterback Dillon Monette.
"I think they're related in some way," said Acadiana coach Matt McCullough, whose team is 4-0 and ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.
Southside's Monette (63-113, 1040 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs) is third in the area in passing.
"We've never played them before," McCullough said of the Sharks (3-1, 0-1). "It's a good thing that will be something different. They're a good football team with a good quarterback. They're coached well and play hard.
"Monette made some good plays against Barbe last week, throwing for over 400 yards, and they have good receivers."
The Sharks feature the fourth- and fifth-leading receiver in the area in Jack Pruitt and Rhett Pelloquin, who have combined to catch 44 passes for 821 yards and nine touchdowns.
In contrast, Acadiana has two of the area's leading rushers in Army commits Lucky Brooks (65-372, 3 TDs) and Monette (50-455, 9 TDs).
"We're doing the same thing we've done for 30 years," McCullough said. "We have a routine and try to be consistent with getting better. We have a lot of work to do. Our technique is something we harp on every day.
"Dillan is doing a great job. He has good feet and can really run, a smart kid who knows the offense extremely well. Lucky is a big back, and I think he's gotten a lot faster. He runs extremely hard."
When Monette was hampered by an injury earlier this season, Tyvin Zeno helped pick up the slack with a 16-carry, 80-yard, two-touchdown performance versus Ruston in Week 2. Last week, Zeno ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a 70-14 rout of Sulphur.
"Tyvin is a downhill runner who runs extremely hard," the Acadiana coach said of the 5-9, 180-pound junior.
According to McCullough, quarterback Keontae Williams is running the offensive efficiently.
"He has played well," McCullogh said of the 5-10, 180-pound senior. "We're working on some things to get the ball out of his hands quicker. He runs the option well and makes checks at the line when he needs to."
Defensive standouts for the Wreckin' Rams include junior end Cameron George, sophomore cornerback Laterrance "LT" Welch, sophomore strong safety Jeremiah Brown and junior free safety Ian Montz, a UL baseball commit.