PRAIRIE BASSE — In the past three seasons, things have not gone well for the Beau Chene football program. In 26 games, the Gators compiled an overall record of 2-24, including an 0-10 campaign in 2018.
However, that was the past and this year’s Gators are not interested in looking backwards under the guidance of first-year coach Marcques Lewis.
Lewis and the Gators are off to a 5-1 start — their best start to a season since 2016 — when they began the year 5-0 en route to finishing 7-4 and a first-round playoff loss.
“It’s been really fun,” said Lewis, who was an assistant coach at Beau Chene in 2017 when the Gators began that year 4-1. “Anytime you are winning, you’re never not going to be having fun. But we cannot become complacent. We still have a lot of work to do.”
Lewis cites the Gators’ willingness to work hard and buy into his coaching staff’s philosophies that has proven to be essential to Beau Chene’s fast start.
“The keys for us have been preaching consistency and competition,” Lewis said. “We preach those things to our kids every day. Every kid knows that they are going to be held accountable and give a lot of credit to our seniors for leading the way.”
Those seniors, headlined by receiver Devin Auzenne, linebacker Ross Bertrand, running back Russell Wheeler and offensive lineman Kohl Champagne.
“A lot of these seniors were freshmen when I was here as an assistant coach,” Lewis said. “Those guys welcomed me back with open arms. They know me and they know with me they are going to be held to a high standard.”
Statistically, the Gators are led by Auzenne, Wheeler, quarterback J’kai Sharp and receiver Jaden Bleuitt. Auzenne has 23 receptions for 358 yards and five touchdowns, while Bleuitt has 20 catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Wheeler has rushed for 754 yards and 16 touchdowns on 105 carries, while Sharp has completed 70-of-110 passes for 928 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Sharp has also rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns on 43 attempts.
“Coach Lewis has done a great job,” Bulldogs head coach Dennis Skains said. “You can see that the kids have bought into what he is preaching. They are well-coached, and they do a good job scheme-wise. What he has done so far is remarkable.”
Lewis and the Gators (5-1, 1-0) will look to continue their winning ways at 7 p.m. on Friday when they play host to the Cecilia Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0) in a pivotal District 6-4A matchup.
“This is a very huge game,” Lewis said. “There is a lot riding on this game. It is definitely a game our kids are looking forward to.”
The Bulldogs are 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district after defeating Breaux Bridge 25-6 in the district opener a week ago. Despite losing their starting quarterback in Alex Soileau, the Bulldogs have continued to play well.
“Cecilia has some great talent over there,” Lewis said. “They have some great athletes. It is like a factory over there. When one player goes down, two others step up. Cecilia is by far the most talented team on our schedule.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs are led by running backs Diesel Solari and Braegan Brasseaux and receiver Germonie Davis. Solari has rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 66 carries, while Brasseaux has contributed with 165 yards and six touchdowns on 36 carries. Davis leads the Bulldogs with 33 receptions for 582 yards and six touchdowns.
“Losing Alex was a tough lick, especially with the way he was playing and had been playing for the past couple of years,” Skains said. “No doubt it was a huge loss. But our defense has been committed to stepping up and lucky for us we’re getting healthy on the defensive side of the ball at the right time.”
With both schools trending in the right direction and located not too far from each other, Lewis and Skains believe a rivalry could be on the horizon.
“There’s a lot of history there,” Skains said. “Nothing will ever compare to our parish rivals, but there is still something there. For many people, there is already a rivalry between Cecilia and Beau Chene.”
“I would love for it to become a rivalry,” Lewis said. “But in order for it to become a rivalry, you need equal wins on both sides and Cecilia has been having the upper hand on us for the better part of a decade.”