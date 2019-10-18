NEW IBERIA — Lakeshore quarterback Christian Westcott is a throwback.

After rushing for all five of his team's touchdowns in a 35-13 win at Westgate Friday, Westcott has 18 TDs on the year.

Moreover, he's not only the punter, but Westcott also plays outside linebacker and recorded a sack for a 21-yard loss as the Class 4A top-ranked Titans improved to 7-0 on the year.

The highly-anticipated non-district clash with Westgate (5-2), which was coming off an upset of then-no. 1 St. Thomas More, was delayed for almost an hour after Lakeshore's buses got stuck in traffic.

The Titans fielded the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in nine plays with Westcott keeping up the middle from 26 yards out with 8:23 remaining in the first quarter.

The Tigers responded with back-to-back touchdown passes from Brennon Landry to Kayshon Boutte and Makholven Sonn to surge ahead 13-7, but it was all Lakeshore after that.

An eight-yard run by Westcott gave the Titans a 14-13 lead at the half. He then tacked on scoring jaunts from 2, 8 and 25 yards in the second half.

The Lakeshore quarterback finished with 178 yards on 26 carries. He was 3 of 10 passing for 58 yards, while tailback Max Lowery rushed for 150 yards on 26 attempts.

"I'm not tired at all," Westcott said. "I could play another one. Honestly, our offensive line played their butts off tonight. You couldn't ask for a better job from them. The scoreboard and stats say one thing, but without the o-line, I don't know if we come away with this one.

"I try not to come off the field. I think what our coaches said and what I preached to the players all week was to come in here, know this atmosphere...it's a playoff atmosphere. I mean, you could see from this game that it was a playoff atmosphere with all the momentum shifts and all that. That's definitely what it was."

Boutte caught five passes for 91 yards for Westgate, and Sonn added three receptions for 78 yards. Tailback Kevion Sophus led the Tigers in rushing with 28 yards on 10 carries.

"We weren't physical," said Westgate coach Ryan Antoine. "They were the more physical team tonight. They came down here, ran the ball down our throats, and controlled the clock. They flipped the field and did a better job executing than us.

"It was a playoff atmosphere game. There's a good chance we'll see these guys again. That may happen and we'll have to be ready. We have to do a better job of focusing and not pressing too hard. I thought we pressed too much and didn't stay true to what we try to do with them controlling the clock and converting third downs."

Antoine was impressed with Lakeshore's all-purpose star player.

"(Westcott) is a tough guy," the Westgate coach said. "He forces you to have to play the run first. He did a good job of finding creases and breaking tackles. Our guys didn't do a good job of tackling."

The Tigers will resume district play next week against Teurlings Catholic.

"I told our guys that one loss doesn't define us, that we have to go out there, execute and be better next week," Antoine said.