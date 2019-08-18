Editor's note: This is the 21st in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Comeaux Spartans.
WHAT WE KNOW
Comeaux High could be the surprise team of the area.
Remember back in 2011 when the Carencro Bears — coming off a 5-5 season — shocked the state by going 13-2 with a runner-up finish in Class 5A? Hardly anyone outside of the north Lafayette area expected that the Bears would compete so well after an average season the previous year.
It's way too early to forecast a trip to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but Comeaux is a team that could make some noise in the playoffs. The Spartans finished 5-6 last year and showed they can compete with anybody. That's the good news.
On the flip side, they were inconsistent. In Week 6, the Spartans handed Acadiana its first loss in a 31-30 thriller in Scott. In Week 8, however, a New Iberia squad that won only two games upset the Spartans, 8-7.
Coach Doug Dotson's flexbone offense can strike from anywhere on the field. Senior quarterback Tre' Harris is committed to Louisiana Tech as a wide receiver, but he's more than adequate under center, as well. In the spring game versus Kaplan, Harris threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite receiver is junior Malik Nabers, who caught nine passes for 255 yards versus Kaplan.
Nabers "makes the incredible catches that make you say, 'Wow!'" Dotson said. "He does some things you think can't be done like when you see Odell Beckham make a back-handed catch. Malik has that in his repertoire. Everybody enjoys watching him put on a show."
Dotson needs a receiver on the other side to make catches when Nabers draws double-teams, and the Comeaux coach believes he's found that player in senior Bryden LeBlanc (6-foot-1, 175 pounds).
Last year's top rusher, Donovan Batiste, graduated, but Eddie Flugence (5-9, 180, Sr.) is a returning starter at running back. Dotson refers to Flugence as "the sparkplug of the group who makes it go. He's a leader by example which is the best kind of leader to have. You never have to tell him to 'giddy-up.'" At 6-foot, 212 pounds, junior Sharod Kelly is the prototype fullback.
The surprise of training camp, according to Dotson, has been senior Jalon Lewis.
"We moved Jalon from wide receiver to slotback," Dotson said. "He's been phenomenal blocking and running routes. He's a great pass-catcher coming out of the backfield and will keep defenses from keying exclusively on Nabers and Flugence."
The offensive line is big and experienced. Tackles Donald Paul (6-2, 280, Sr.) and Colby Sonnier (6-3, 260, Sr.) and center Collin Haywood (5-9, 240, Sr.) are all returning starters. Paul and Haywood are three-year starters on a unit that averages 265 pounds tackle-to-tackle.
Comeaux utilizes a 4-2-5 defense. All four projected starting defensive linemen have starting experience: defensive ends Ty Marks (6-2, 205, Sr.) and Kieren Batiste (6-3, 227, Sr.) and defensive tackles Kareem Sonnier (5-10, 225, Sr.) and Hansel Martinez (6-2, 245, Sr.).
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Defensive coordinator Ben Mouton is breaking in two new starters at linebacker in juniors Javen Etienne (6-0, 185) and Tanner Castille (5-11, 195).
"We're inexperienced at linebacker but Javen's brother (Jalen) was an all-district player for us last year," Dotson said. "Javen has watched his brother do it the last two years."
Castille currently holds the lead for the other linebacker spot but he's being pushed by another junior, Mark Rangas.
The secondary is a mixture of the old and the new. Two three-year starters return at safety in Tyreke Boyd and Kavias Honore. Boyd "is like the honey badger," Dotson said.
"He is a heat-seeking missile. When we show up, people know him. He's feared."
Looking elsewhere in the secondary, "The corners are a little bit of an issue," said Dotson, who is moving senior Gabe Cunningham from safety to cornerback.
The emergence of sophomore speedster Sean Malveaux, who runs a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash, has allowed the Spartans to move Lewis from defense primarily to offense. Nabers could also see some action in the defensive backfield.
HOW WE SEE IT
Comeaux was up and down last year. After an easy win over Cecilia in Week 1, the Spartans were routed 70-13 by St. Thomas More. Before the STM game, Harris was not playing football. After watching his teammates struggle against the Cougars, however, he rejoined the team. Comeaux was competitive the following week in a 28-21 loss to a stout St. Martinville squad.
From there, it was difficult to discern which version of the Spartans was going to show up on game night. Would it be the team that defeated Acadiana for the first time since 2007, or would it be the team that managed only 18 combined points in losses to Sam Houston, Barbe and NISH?
According to Dotson, "In this league it's about defense. Everybody has a capable offense."
If Comeaux's new linebacking corps can step in and play well behind a deep and veteran defensive line, and the cornerbacks can hold their own, the Spartans will be on the way to their first winning season since 2013.
Overall depth is a concern. With Southside cutting into their enrollment, the Spartans will dress out approximately 55 players.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 25: New Iberia
The Yellow Jackets have been a thorn in Comeaux's side, edging the Spartans by one point each of the last three years. And while Comeaux should be much improved, NISH is also optimistic with first-year coach Curt Ware bringing his explosive, run-oriented offensive style from Rayne.
In last year's meeting, a 68-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion, lifted NISH to the upset win at Comeaux.
COACHSPEAK
"The adage that 'defense wins championships' is true," Dotson said. "I put a lot on my defensive staff. My defensive coordinator, Ben Mouton, knows a lot of people, and he studies year-round. He really just has the down-low on everybody. He knows the personnel of other teams and has a lot of friends in the business. This is one of the best defenses we've had here."
Dotson added this is the best staff he's assembled. "I enjoy watching them coach," he said.
The quarterbacks coach, Rob Chapman, has been working with Dotson since the pair were at Central in 2010.
There's an energetic new wide receivers coach in Donald Fusilier, a highly-regarded local trainer who helped coach the Louisiana Bootleggers 15-and-under team that won the 7-on-7 national championship earlier this year. Nabers was a star receiver on that team.
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Tre' Harris, 6-3, 195, Sr.
When Harris decided to rejoin the football team after Week 2 last year, the entire complexion of Comeaux football changed. 247Sports' composite ranking lists Harris as a three-star prospect. In last year's homecoming win over Lafayette High, he rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns as Comeaux totaled 557 yards on the ground. Harris has a 38-inch vertical jump and is a star guard on the basketball team.
WR Malik Nabers, 6-1, 180, Jr.
Nabers is a blue-chip prospect. He's ranked 12th among all juniors in Louisiana by 247Sports and holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State. UL was his first offer. Nabers is young for his class, having recently turned 16 years old. When the ball is in the air, Nabers is usually going to snatch it. He's ferocious and able to use his strength to outduel defensive backs.
FS Tyreke Boyd, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Boyd's reputation precedes him. "We suffered some friendly fire last year when Tyreke hit a couple of his teammates by accident," Dotson said. "He took a couple of our guys out." That penchant for the big hit has earned Boyd double-digit scholarship offers. Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Southern, Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State and McNeese State are among his suitors.
SS Kavias Honore, 5-9, 175, Sr.
"It starts with our safeties," Dotson said. "We have some strikers back there. Tyreke is the real deal, and Kavias isn't far off. They kind of run everything." At 5-foot-9, 175-pounds, Honore has average size but he's chiseled and fully capable of flattening an opposing receiver or ball-carrier. Both Boyd and Honore have run together in track on Comeaux's relay teams.
RB Eddie Flugence, 5-9, 180, Sr.
Although Flugence may not be as big a name in recruiting circles as some of his teammates, he's the glue that holds the team together. He's unselfish and versatile, having played both quarterback and fullback earlier in his career. Last year, Flugence ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to help the Spartans rally past Sulphur in a game that clinched a playoff berth.
Head coach: Doug Dotson
Record: 45-50
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Teurlings Catholic
13 CECILIA
20 Notre Dame
27 Lafayette*
October
4 SAM HOUSTON*
11 Acadiana*
18 SULPHUR*
25 New Iberia*
November
1 SOUTHSIDE*
8 BARBE*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 5-6
Beat CECILIA 38-9
Lost St. Thomas More 70-13
Lost ST. MARTINVILLE 28-21
Beat LaGrange 54-12
Lost Sam Houston 35-8
Beat Acadiana 31-30
Beat LAFAYETTE 42-21
Lost NEW IBERIA 8-7
Lost Barbe 27-3
Beat SULPHUR 30-27
Playoffs
Lost Ruston 28-18
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 5-6
2017: 4-7
2016: 5-6
2015: 3-7
2014: 3-7
Key losses: RB Donovan Batiste, OG Landon Rabeaux, DE Debonaire Williams, DB Archangel.
Base offense: Flexbone
Base defense: 4-2-5
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Malik Nabers (6-1, 180, Jr.)*
WR Bryden LeBlanc (6-1, 175, Sr.)
SB Jalon Lewis (5-9, 165, Sr.)
OT Coby Sonnier (6-3, 260, Sr.)*
OG Jacob Simon (5-9, 240, Jr.)
C Collin Haywood (5-9, 240, Sr.)*
OG Ollie Bourgeois (6-0, 290, Jr.)
OT Donald Paul (6-2, 280, Sr.)*
QB Tre’ Harris (6-3, 195, Sr.)*
RB Eddie Flugence (5-9, 180, Sr.)*
RB Sharod Kelly (5-11, 210, Jr.)
Defense
DE Kieren Batiste (6-3, 227, Sr.)*
DT Kareem Sonnier (5-10, 225, Sr.)*
DT Hansel Martinez (6-23, 245, Sr.)
DE Ty Marks (6-2, 205, Sr.)*
LB Javen Etienne (6-0, 185, Jr.)
LB Tanner Castille (5-11, 195, Jr.)
CB Sean Malveaux (6-1, 185, Soph.)
CB Gabe Cunningham (5-11, 175, Sr.)
SS Kavias Honore (5-9, 175, Sr.)*
SS Seth Campbell (5-8, 165, Sr.)
FS Tyreke Boyd (5-9, 175, Sr.)*
*—denotes returning starter