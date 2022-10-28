ST. MARTINVILLE History was made on Friday evening, when the Southside Sharks defeated the Lafayette High Lions 38-19 in a game played at St. Martinville High.
The win improved Southside's current win streak to eight games and technically clinched the District 3-5A title for the Sharks in the process, the first district crown in the program's short four-year existence.
Coming off of an impressive 23-7 win over Acadiana last week, the biggest win in school history, and Friday night's game being Homecoming, Southside got off to a slow start, but scored 31 unanswered points at one point, as they went on to the 19-point triumph.
"I'm just glad that this game is over and this week is over," Southside head coach Josh Fontenot said. "I don't know that we played all that well offensively; we just had too many mistakes, but we played really well defensively again, and we won, so we'll fix the mistakes, but I'm just so proud of these guys for not only winning a district championship but for coming together and accomplishing so much."
Lafayette High got on the scoreboard first, taking advantage of a Southside turnover when Ashton Guilbeau kicked through a 30-yard field goal at the 7:16 mark of the first quarter, giving them a 3-0 lead.
Southside scored its first points at the 7:28 mark of the second quarter when Aaron Ford scored on a 17-yard run, giving them a 7-3 lead.
Ford scored his second touchdown of the game at the 1:25 mark of the second quarter, this time on a 39-yard run, before the Sharks got the football back on a turnover on the kickoff, setting up a 31-yard field goal by Brayden Guilbeau with :35 remaining in the half to give them a 17-3 lead, and advantage they would take with them into the halftime break.
The Lions were able to score on two touchdown passes by Kevon'te Landry in the second half, but Southside's vaunted flexbone rushing attack, led by Cameron Boutte was just too much.
Boutte scored three rushing touchdowns, on runs of 2, 1 and 75 runs to secure the victory for the yards.
Boutte and Ford both eclipsed 100 rushing yards on the evening.
"Cam (Boutte) has a good story, he really does," said Fontenot. "He transferred in this year, he's worked incredibly hard, and he deserves the success that he's had. He's going through a lot in his life, and he's very much found a team that loves him and he loves them back. He's been patient, and he's been a great teammate, and now it's starting to pay off for him."
Lafayette High, playing without key personnel, including starting quarterback Grayson Sonnier, still has a chance to finish .500 during the regular season with a victory next week against New Iberia.
"We fought tonight, so I'm proud of them," Lafayette high head coach Cedric Figaro said. "We're young in some spots, and we have some kids hurt, but we fought tonight, and I'm happy because of that.
"Next week is going to be huge for us," Figaro said. "It's going to be Week 10, and a win for us could get us into the playoffs, so next week is very big for us."
With the loss, Lafayette High dropped to 4-5, overall, and 2-5 in District 3-5A play, while Southside improved to 8-1 and 7-0 respectively.
A win over Sam Houston next Thursday would give the Sharks an undisputed district championship.
"As the year went on and we thought that we had a chance to win this thing; we were just delighted that this particular group had the chance to do it," Fontenot said of winning the district crown. "This group really plays for one another and pulls for one another, and I'm just so proud of what they've done because they accomplished it together.
"Every team has a personality, and this group is certainly special. We're going to enjoy it a little bit, but this group knows they could have more ahead of them if they do the things that they're supposed to do."