It was competitive as expected when defending Class 5A champion Acadiana High squared off with defending Class 4A state champ Carencro on Friday night at Bill Dotson Stadium.
Really, really competitive.
With the two offenses and defenses in a virtual stalemate, it took a Walter Bob blocked punt by the Wreckin’ Rams that led to safety was all they needed to take a 9-7 victory.
Both defenses were dominant in this one, and while neither offense was particularly explosive due to wet field conditions, the Wreckin’ Rams took care of the football and won the turnover battle.
“Both teams played extremely well on defense,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “It was just a hard-nosed football game. Kind of what you would expect, maybe even lower scoring than you would expect. I thought we were good on special teams. We did a good job protecting the punt, did a good job getting it off and had a big blocked punt. I thought we played well defensively, we’ve just got to keep improving on offense.”
The Rams had two chances to score when they were within the five-yard line, and while they weren’t able to punch it in those times, they were able to take advantage of the Bears’ mistakes and recovered three fumbles.
“It always helps when you get ahead,” McCullough said. “Walter (Bob) made a big play on a blocked punt in special teams, and we had the opportunity a couple times to maybe surge ahead, but they (Carencro) played really good defense.
"It (the blocked punt) put us ahead, and our defense was playing well. They played well the whole night. Winning the turnover battle is always big, so of course that’s going to be crucial in winning the football game.”
The Bears fumbled a total of seven times, one of which quarterback Chantz Ceaser recovered and ran in for a game-tying touchdown, and they fought through the mistakes and nearly came away with a win.
“I didn’t think I could ever love a team more than I can tonight,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “I’m so proud of them. We had a lot of adversity, a lot of self-inflicted wounds, but they fought every snap, and I’m so proud of that. There’s no moral victories, I’m not about that, but our mantra right now is, ‘be special,’ and I think this team is going to be special.”
The Rams’ running back duo of Omiri Wiggins and Kevan Williams was strong in this one, finishing with over 130 yards on the ground between the two of them on 33 carries.
“It was a tough game,” Williams said. “We knew it was going to be like that though. They (Carencro) are a great team, we know what they’re capable of. We didn’t execute like we wanted to, but we still got the job done.”
The Bears’ defense stuffed Williams twice near the goal line, but the fumbles proved too much to overcome as their final comeback attempt fell short in the final seconds.
“They (Williams and Wiggins) both ran hard,” McCullough said. “I think we’ve just got to get a little better up front. I thought their (Carencro’s) defensive front played hard, and I think this game will make both teams a lot better. Physical football team, seeing what we do a lot, seeing what they do a lot, it was a hard-nosed football game.”
The Rams’ defense was stout in what was a statement victory against a defending state champion, and they’ll have another tough contest on their hands next week against 5A power Catholic of Baton Rouge.
“It’s always big to start off and win the football game,” McCullough said. “It’s the first game of the year, the goal is to get to week 10 with a chance to make a run. I think both these teams are going to be good football teams, so I think both teams got better today. I’m glad we were able to score a couple more points than them, but it was just a good, hard-nosed football game.”
“Another big one next week, Catholic’s going to be a really good football team. It’s going to be another extremely hard test, and we’ve just got to get better this week and then be ready to play by next Friday.”