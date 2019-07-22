Almost a decade ago, then-NFL fullback Luke Lawton discovered what he believed to be the source of a steady stream of concussions.
"I noticed every time that I got headaches, I would take my helmet off and there wasn't any air in it," said Lawton, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.
"I always tried to put air in it, but I didn't realize how much the helmets leaked. You'd think they would last four or five hours, but in reality it's only full of air for a few minutes."
That realization stuck with Lawton for several years until a random lunch appointment with Adam Cross, who subsequently became the CEO of Lawton Helmet Corporation.
"Luke mentioned that every time he got a concussion there wasn't an adequate amount of air in the helmet," recalled Cross, a St. Thomas More and UL graduate.
"I asked him if there was a way to inform you when the air pressure is low, and he said no. I told Luke that's something that would be easy to do, and we chased it from there."
Lawton, also an STM alum and a two-time All-American at McNeese State, made the decision to create his own company which was incorporated earlier this year.
"Basically I created a system to monitor the air pressure in the helmet without the player having to think about it," Lawton said.
"One hundred percent of the players you watch out there are playing with underinflated helmets right now. With my system, it makes it impossible to play without the proper amount of air in your helmet."
The Lawton Smart Helmet, as it's called, informs a player when his headgear needs attention.
"The lights turn red on the outside, which the referee and everyone else can see, and there's a buzzing on the inside of the helmet," Cross said.
"We wanted to make a helmet that's good for players. We wanted to improve player safety. That way they can have a better life with fewer health issues. As we started developing the company, that theme carried forward in every aspect."
Lawton, who was rated the number one fullback in the 2004 NFL Draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., believes his helmet will revolutionize the game when it comes to player safety.
"It cuts the number of traumatic hits to the brain in half," he said. "We've had multiple NFL players endorse it already. Everybody that I talked to that played in the NFL — and every coach that I've ever encountered — thinks this is a great idea.
"We have ex-NFL players who are shareholders in the company. I've been contacted by multiple coaches and parents asking when and where they can buy them. We're not going to be able to build them fast enough."
Lawton and Cross expect the helmets to be used in games starting next year.
"We're setting up a program to get five schools — high school and/or college — in line to receive the helmets first," Cross said.
"We're doing everything we can to get things ready to where you'll see them on the field in action for the 2020 season."
Cross said the market appears ripe for the smart helmet concept.
"We asked high school teams what they would like to see in a helmet," he said. "They love the style and love the lights. There's been a very strong acceptance of it already, and the buy-in has been incredible with people wanting to see it.
"The styling of the helmet was designed to be very retro. We found that a lot of facemasks had gotten to the point where it looked like players had a jungle gym in their face, so we wanted to bring back more of a simple, classic style."
That classic style will also afford players a better vantage point on the field.
"We were able to increase player visibility overall, not just from the field of view," Cross said. "Because of the way we're making the facemask, players can see farther and clearer, and there's a reduction of glare from the lights."
According to Cross, things are happening quickly with the fledgling corporation.
"You'll be seeing a rapid progression of the company in the coming months," he said. "One of the key things to remember is that we're not reinventing the wheel, which takes a lot of risk factor out and enables us to move faster.
"In April, we offered the first round of convertible notes to investors. The goal was only to reach $40,000, and we ended up hitting $105,000 in less than two weeks. Since then, we've gotten our financial and legal professionals in place and finalized the styling of the helmet."
Cross said he and Lawton complement each other nicely in the boardroom.
"It works well with Luke's experience and intuition with football and my passion for developing products and structuring and running companies," Cross said. "We have a very strong team that is growing rapidly. It's full of good people who are very specialized, very knowledgeable and very passionate.
"One of the biggest determining factors for our success has been Luke's drive. As a business partner, he doesn't give up. Whenever it's crunch time, he doesn't fold. He pushes harder. That's difficult to find in a business partner."
The duo has much more than helmets in mind when it comes to the future.
"The helmet is the very small tip of the iceberg," Cross said. "A lot of other stuff we can't publicly dive in too deep yet, but I can tell you it's based around player safety and bringing a completely different dimension to what's out there. We don't intend on stopping with football."
When it comes to the gridiron, Lawton foresees his company eventually taking over the market from youth leagues to the NFL.
"We want every football player on the planet to have the Lawton Smart Helmet in three-to-five years," he said.