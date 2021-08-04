Kaplan Pirates
WHAT WE KNOW
It will be a season of transition for the Kaplan Pirates under first-year head coach Cory Brodie, but expectations remain high with a solid core returning.
The Pirates’ biggest strength on offense appears to be their backfield, as they plan to stick with a run-heavy Wing T offense that will be led by bruising fullback Caden Campisi and a pair of dynamic running backs in Jace Hebert and Gabriel Clement.
The three running backs make for a nice blend and will be relied on heavily behind an undersized but physical offensive line led by a trio of seniors in tackle Cullen Landry, guard Keagen Shexnailder and center Camron Stelly along with big junior tackle Kaiden Lancelin.
“It was a pretty smooth transition,” Brodie said. “Our base will rely on the Wing T, but we’re going to expand it out and throw it a little bit more to try and get our playmakers in space. I feel really good about the backfield. They (offensive line) aren’t as big as Kaplan’s normally been, but they work hard and are a very smart unit.”
While the Pirates’ defense is also on the small side, they have four returning starters led by senior linebacker Orlando Roy, who’s the quarterback of the defense and also rotates in on offense when needed.
The linebacking corps is the strength of the defense with Roy and fellow senior Camiron Mouton leading the way, and the secondary should be improved this season anchored by junior safety Landon Cheek.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Pirates are traditionally one of the most run-heavy teams in the state, and while they don’t plan on abandoning their roots, the expectation is that there will be more pass plays than usual mixed in under the Brodie regime.
Senior Grant Campbell steps in at quarterback, and while he’ll be sharing time under center with fellow senior Raine Mire, Brodie is pleased with the progress he’s made this summer and believes they’ll have multiple receivers contributing led by senior Reece Guillory, who’s also a key contributor in the secondary.
Raef Painter will hold down the fort at tight end and will also be a starting defensive end, and while the defensive line is a bit of a question mark, they’ll be anchored by junior Ethan Vigneaux, who’s a returning starter and has some size at 5’7, 240.
The secondary was the Pirates’ biggest weakness on defense last year and will have four new starters this year in Mire, Derion Turner, Cooper Romero and Dylan Primeaux, but Brodie believes they’ll be able to turn things around with his father Craig Brodie taking over as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.
“Last year I felt we gave up way too many plays in the secondary,” Cory Brodie said. “Against St. Martinville, Church Point there were some plays that changed the game and ultimately changed the season. They know that they’ve given up some big plays last year, so they’ve been working really hard.”
The Pirates normally aren’t known for their special teams, but they’ll have a pair of juniors that Brodie believes in with Daniel Chacon at kicker and Campisi at punter along with Clement and Tuner handling the return game.
HOW WE SEE IT
There’s no denying that the Pirates are capable of doing more with less, being a consistent winner in recent years despite being undersized.
However, this year’s Pirates team is smaller than usual and also features multiple players going both ways, so Brodie and his staff will need to be able to get the most out of their guys in what’s becoming a tough district with defending district champ St. Martinville along with Erath and Abbeville on the rise.
The offense should be able to chew clock with their physical backfield and could be a little more explosive if Campbell and Mire can hit some big plays through the air.
The defense should be solid up front with Roy leading the way and could be a strong unit throughout if Cheek and the secondary can deliver.
Overall, the Pirates will almost certainly be in the mix with Brodie and company not easing up as far as preaching physicality and making sure the guys are ready for the challenge of winning district and making a playoff run despite not being the biggest or most athletic bunch.
“It’s not going to be a rebuild year just because we have only nine seniors,” Brodie said. “We’re looking to have the same success that Kaplan’s used to.”
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Orlando Roy
LB 6-1 225 Sr.
Roy is a hard-hitting linebacker who serves as the quarterback of the defense and as one of the team’s most important vocal leaders. He’ll be expected to play a big role this season on a young defense and will also work in on offense at times when needed.
Caden Campisi
FB 5-9 175 Jr.
Campisi is a physical runner who’s a returning starter and is expected to shoulder a big load at fullback once again. He’ll also be a key contributor on special teams as the punter or long snapper when needed.
Jace Hebert
RB 5-9 170 Sr.
Hebert will be a key contributor out of the backfield for a run-heavy Pirates team and will serve as the wing back and could see some passes come his way on top of handling a heavy workload on the ground.
Keagen Shexnailder
OG 5-9 170 Sr.
Shexnailder is one of the Pirates’ anchors along the interior of the offensive line and makes up for what he lacks in size with excellent skill and effort.
Gabriel Clement
RB 5-8 145 Jr.
Clement is the fastest of the Pirates’ three-headed backfield unit and could see time split out wide in order to get out in space and make plays and will also be a factor in the return game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Wing T
WR Reece Guidry (6-0, 160, Sr.)
TE Raef Painter (6-1, 200, Jr.)
OT Cullen Landry (5-8, 200, Sr.)*
OG Keagen Shexnailder (5-9, 170, Sr.)*
C Camron Stelly (6-0, 280, Sr.)
OG Talon Frudge (5-8, 210, So.)
OT Kaiden Lancelin (6-1, 245, Jr.)
QB Grant Campbell (5-8, 140, Sr.)
RB Gabriel Clement (5-8, 145, Jr.)
RB Jace Hebert (5-9, 170, Sr.)
FB Caden Campisi (5-9, 175, Jr.)*
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-3-5
DE Raef Palmer (6-1, 200, Jr.)
NG Landen Wiesendanger (5-10, 170, Jr.)
DL Ethan Vigneaux (5-7, 240, Jr.)*
LB Orlando Roy (6-1, 225, Sr.)*
LB Camiron Mouton (5-9, 175, Sr.)
LB Jedd DeVoltz (5-10, 220, So.)
SS Cooper Romero (5-8, 150, Jr.)
SS Dylan Primeaux (5-10, 160, Jr.)
FS Landon Cheek (5-9, 140, Jr.)*
CB Raine Mire (5-10, 145, Jr.)
CB Derion Turner (5-8, 140, Sr.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Mason Frick, Ethan Waygand, Drake LeJeune, Rhen Renfrow, Brennan Kass, Cameron Mire
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Cory Brodie
Record: 0-0 at Kaplan (first season as head coach)
Assistants: Jared Duhon (offensive coordinator/OL), Tyler Domingue (QBs/RBs), Corde McCall (DL), Craig Brodie (defensive coordinator/DBs), Rhett Menard (FBs/LBs), Seth Hebert (RBs/LBs), Blaine Frick (OL)
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 North Vermilion
Sept. 10 CHURCH POINT
Sept. 17 Northwest
Sept. 24 RAYNE
Sept. 30 Loreauville
Oct. 8 Erath
Oct. 15 ST. MARTINVILLE
Oct. 22 Crowley
Oct. 29 ABBEVILLE
Nov. 5 LAKE ARTHUR
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 7: St. Martinville
The Pirates came close against St. Martinville twice last season, and they'll look to get their vengeance this season in order to be back in the driver's seat for the District 6-3A crown and a home playoff game.
2020 RESULTS
Lost Church Point 12-0
Lost Notre Dame 35-6
Beat Erath 30-25
Lost St. Martinville 32-20
Beat Crowley 59-13
Beat Abbeville 30-20
Beat Lake Arthur 41-7
Playoffs
Lost St. Martinville 30-22
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 4-4
2019: 7-5
2018: 8-4
2017: 9-2
2016: 3-8