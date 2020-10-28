After winning only two games over the past two years, the Northside Vikings are 2-1 entering this week's District 5-4A opener against unbeaten Carencro.
"We've been playing pretty well," said Northside coach John Simmons, whose team has defeated Beau Chene and Opelousas after a Week 1 loss to St. Martinville.
The Vikings have allowed a total of 10 points in their two victories.
"The defense has been stepping up to the challenge," Simmons said. "They've been doing what a defense is supposed to do. After we gave up a long ball on a missed assignment Friday, I asked them at halftime if we're done.
"I asked them if we could hold Opelousas to zero points in the second half. We only gave up a field goal, so I'm happy about that."
The Vikings limited Opelousas quarterback Lawrence Pitre to 2-of-15 passing for 92 yards.
"We kept him bottled up," Simmons explained. "He's a good athlete. If Pitre gets out of the pocket, it can create havoc.
"If he gets outside the pocket, he's dangerous because the secondary has to come up and guard the run, and then he has the opportunity to make a decent pass."
Simmons said his defensive leaders include end Blaine Etienne (6-1, 195, Sr.), linebacker Jamarion Alexander (5-9, 185, Sr.), linebacker Brian Winters (5-9, 240, Sr.) and defensive backs Jaquevion Johnson (5-11, 175, Sr.) and Devante Griffin (5-11, 195, Sr.).
All five Vikings are returning starters.
"Our defense is holding themselves accountable and they're coached up really well," Simmons said.
On offense, Northside is paced by tailback Kejuan Breaux, who has rushed for a total of 357 yards in his team's two wins.
"Right now, he's a workhorse," Simmons said of the 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior. "We're getting him 25-plus touches a game. I told him before the season that I expect that from him.
"The only way for us to get better as a unit is through him. He's comfortable back there. He's really been toting the rock, and he wants to tote it even more."
Rams' Brown passing too
It's a well-known fact that Acadiana can run the football. At times, the Wreckin' Rams go an entire game without attempting a single pass.
With quarterback Jerimiah Brown at the helm, however, Acadiana's offense has demonstrated the ability to strike with the downfield passing game this year.
In a 48-7 District 3-5A win over Southside in Week 3, Brown was 6-of-7 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
"He had some good passes vs. Southside and last week vs. Ruston," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said of the 6-0, 205-pound junior, who started in the secondary on last year's state champion squad.
"The ability to run the football and execute the option pitch are key when you're facing a good defense. When you can do those things and also pass, it makes you more difficult to defend."
In last week's 24-10 win at Ruston, Brown completed only one pass, but it went for an 80-yard touchdown to Omari Wiggins.
"Jerimiah is doing a good job," McCullough said. "He's getting better and better each week."
Wiggins has three catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior is also the eighth-leading rusher in the area (62-382, 4 TDs).
The top-ranked Rams (4-0, 1-0) have successfully navigated a rugged schedule with road wins vs. No. 8 Ruston (3-1), No. 6 John Curtis (2-2) and 2A No. 2 Lafayette Christian (2-1).
"The biggest deal is our guys want to play," said McCullough, whose team travels to New Iberia (3-1, 0-1) Friday. "We lost the Sulphur and Comeaux games, so we knew we would have to go on the road some.
"We did a good job vs. Curtis. It was a weird week with Hurricane Delta. We practiced Monday and Tuesday, but then we couldn't do much after that until we did a little bit on Saturday before the game Sunday."
Menard delivers for Sharks
When Southside quarterback Dillon Monette broke his arm early in last week's District 3-5A contest against Sulphur, Sharks coach Josh Fontenot knew that he could count on backup quarterback Gavyn Menard.
Menard, a junior, stepped into a pressure-packed situation and completed 7 of his 13 attempts for 217 yards and three scores as the Sharks (2-2, 1-1) won 45-28.
"Gavyn has done a good job for us in the past," Fontenot said. "He always pays attention and is trying to learn. He does some things well and we're trying to focus on those things."
Monette, who had thrown for 485 yards and four touchdowns this season, broke his non-throwing arm.
"There's a good chance that Dillon is done for the year," Fontenot said. "We might get him back in the playoffs, but right now we're moving forward."
Menard threw two touchdown passes to Jack Pruitt and one to Edan Stagg.
"It's really good to see everybody rally around Gavyn," Fontenot said. "We have to continue doing that."
Stagg (13-266, 4 TDs) ranks seventh among area receivers, while Pruitt (9-238, two TDs) is ninth. Last week, Pruitt also took snaps at running back and the senior rushed for 203 yards on 26 carries with two scores.
"The plan was already to put Jack more at running back and it kind of worked out last week," said Fontenot, whose team is slated to host Landry-Walker (1-1) in a non-district game on Thursday at Teurlings.
"We want to get Jack the ball any way we can. We had trouble getting it to him vs. Acadiana. We had to find a way to get our best player the ball, so why not hand off and let him make something happen?"