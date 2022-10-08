MOSS BLUFF – Acadiana put 50 on the board for the third consecutive week as they pounded Sam Houston 50-16.
And while the score looks like an absolute blowout, the Wreckin’ Rams didn’t put the game away until the second half. In fact, Sam Houston led the game early on and had multiple trips inside the red zone to potentially make the halftime score closer than the 21-10 scoreboard showed.
“That’s a credit to our defense,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “They stepped up when we needed them to be big. They played with short fields all night long and didn’t give up much. They got a big stop heading into halftime and then we came out and scored.”
The stop before halftime was a goal line stand that saw linebacker Jaylen Lawrence make two big tackles and Bryson Charles broke up a fourth down pass in the end zone. After the break, the Rams offense took over, scoring two Keven Williams touchdowns on the first two drives to break the game open.
“That was gigantic going to half up 11,” McCullough said. “Then we came out and scored three in a row and got some stops and that allowed us to get up big.”
Williams had his biggest game rushing of the season - 215 yards and four touchdowns. Williams gave all the credit to the blockers and said when things are going well, he sort of loses himself in the moment.
“The O-line did a great job opening the holes and my receivers downfield cut off blocks and I just made the moves,” Williams said. “I think blocking is important for every team and they just don’t get the credit. I followed what they gave me, and I just got into another zone. I’m not thinking about anything. I just go.”
Rams quarterback Caden DiBetta’s confidence continues to grow as he gets more and more reps under center. DiBetta threw the ball for 106 yards Friday and delivered perfect passes down the field – something he said he’s been working on tirelessly.
“We work on that stuff for hours and hours,” DiBetta said. “It’s a timing thing. I’m giving 100% with everything. I’m taking what I learn in practice and doing it in the game, doing all the little things: carrying out my fakes and throwing the ball and doing all the little things right. It’s definitely giving me more confidence to throw the ball.``
DiBetta also ran the ball for 40 yards and two touchdowns. McCullough said the sophomore quarterback had his best game of the season. He said it’s been rewarding to see DiBetta’s confidence grow with every passing week.
“He ran the offense the best he has this season,” McCullough said. “He threw the ball well and he ran the option well. He made good reads and that’s the best he has played all year. He continues to get better every day and that is a testament to how hard he works.”
The level competition certainly will go up a notch this week when the Rams welcome John Curtis into town. Curtis, a perennial powerhouse is 5-1 on the season, is no stranger to big games. But neither is Acadiana and McCullough said he is looking forward to a monster football game.
“It’s definitely going to be a big one,” he said. “John Curtis is a great program and it’s going to be a fun football game. Games like this are why we play.”