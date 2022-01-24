When Kylan Williams was 4 years old, he took the stage at Alice Boucher Elementary as Michael Jackson, and he went on to entertain fellow classmates, faculty, family, and friends with an awe-inspiring performance during the school’s Black history program.

That was nearly 12 years ago.

Never in his wildest dreams did Williams foresee that performance leading to him going on to perform in more than 30 stage plays and short films.

“I’ve always liked to sing,” Williams said. “I feel like I’ve always been a singer and I really liked to dance. So, once I started acting, I just felt I had a chance to be a triple threat by being able to sing, dance and act.”

Williams’ mother Brandy Batiste recalls her son as a toddler doing his best Michael Jackson impersonations early and often — for anyone to see.

“Kylan would walk around the house singing Michael Jackson and Chris Brown songs 95 percent of the time,” Batiste said. “He would moon walk through the hallway or create his own personal stage on any surface he could climb on.”

Williams, a 16-year-old junior at Comeaux High, is also in speech and debate and is a member of the Spartans’ football team where he started at linebacker this past season.

His father is former NFL and LSU running back Keiland Williams.

“Kylan is a special individual,” said Joshua McClymont, who is the Director of Fine Art at Ascension Episcopal. “Not only for what he is able to do on stage and on the football field, but overall. He is a rare individual who is able to bring it altogether in both facets of arts and athletics.”

Williams, who admits it was not until his performance as “Flounder” in "The Little Mermaid" when he was eight years old that he realized his acting ability, will be on stage this week as the lead in the world’s longest running musical "Les Misérables School Edition" presented by Christian Youth Theater. Williams will play Jean Valjean, a man released from years of unjust imprisonment who breaks parole in hopes of starting a new life.

“My character Jean Valjean is a very caring person,” Williams said. “He has compassion for others, especially for people he cares for and loves. What I love about the character is that he isn’t defined by his past or the mistakes that he has made in his life. His willingness to live as a man of God in order to overcome something is inspiring to me.”

Williams initially did not pursue the lead role and auditioned to be the police inspector Javert.

“Kylan has the skillset to play this role,” McClymont said. “Kylan brings a quiet confidence to that character. I feel like he was really able to capture the role of Valjean.”

There will be five showings of Les Misérables at Angelle Hall on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by another 7 p.m. showing on Friday. On Saturday there will be two showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. before the final showing at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $17 if purchased online and $19 at the door.

“There are a lot of great messages in this play that I believe everyone will love,” said Williams, who previously played the role of Gavroche when he was a member of the cast at 9-years-old. “There are a lot of messages that I believe will touch a lot of people in many ways. I’m hoping the true message of the story reaches everyone in the auditorium.”

McClymont and Williams hope his success in the arts inspires more athletes to disregard “stereotypes” and pursue their passion on stage.

“To have someone so gifted on the football field to have the courage to want to pursue the arts is incredible,” McClymont said. “There’s a stigma that comes with doing theatre and people tend to look down upon and degrade things they don’t understand. I’m sure Kylan has been razzed in the locker room, but he basically said, ‘I’m still going to do it because I’m an individual and I have a great passion for performing.’”

Despite the chatter, Williams said he never considered not continuing to participate in the arts.

“I’ve received some backlash and I’ve heard some of the rude comments,” Williams said. “Acting and performing has always been a big part of me and it is something I am very passionate about. Football and the other sports just came about. Performing on stage has made me who I am today. When I’m on stage, I get the opportunity to do things that a lot of people can’t do.”

Besides, Williams said “he was raised to be his own person.”

“I’m very comfortable being me and doing the things that I enjoy doing,” Williams said. “My mom raised me to be a leader and not a follower. She motivates me to be the best that I can be, and the results have been amazing.”