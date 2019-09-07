Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
After tallying more than 3,000 passing yards during his junior season, Lege is already out to prove he shouldn't be an afterthought among the area's top passers. Lege completed 21 of his 26 throws for 294 yards and two touchdowns during the Screamin' Eagles' 43-32 win against Catholic-New Iberia.
Dillan Monette, Acadiana
Monette entered his senior season needing 1,803 yards to break the school's career rushing mark. If the Wreckin' Rams' 28-6 victory against rival Carencro is any indication, the record is well in reach for the Army commitment. The 5-foot-7 halfback rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
His coach, Chad Pourciau, often says that Girod just has an "it" factor. His statistics in a 27-6 win against New Iberia helped prove that assessment. The Southern Miss commitment hauled in seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville
The Tigers needed to replace an all-state running back and an all-district quarterback from their 12-1 team a year ago. Wiltz, who accounted for 2,000 all-purpose yards as a junior, is already helping alleviate the losses. The 5-foot-7 speedster rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries during St. Martinville's 25-12 win against parish rival Cecilia.
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame
The Pioneers couldn't have asked for much more from Seilhan in his first career varsity start. Seilhan, playing in place of injured returning starter Ben Broussard, completed 10 of his 13 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. He also added a rushing score in the second half.