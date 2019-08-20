Editor's note: This is the 25th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Lafayette Christian Knights.

WHAT WE KNOW

There’s every reason to believe the Knights will be flying high again this fall.

The offense returns nine starters … sort of. Senior Errol Rogers Jr., a UL commitment, has been starting since his freshman season. His primary position is wide receiver, but will be starting the season at quarterback, where he was forced into action two seasons ago due to the injury of Zachary Clement.

The quarterback in this offense will have plenty of help. For starters, dynamic workhorse back Logan Gabriel is up to 230 pounds, which should make him even tougher to bring down this season. In front of him is an offensive line anchored by seniors Hayden Guinn and Kylin LeBlanc, as well as senior tackle Noah Bellow, who coach Jacarde Carter describes as “a warrior” for the adversity he’s overcome.

The receiving corps may be the deepest in the area, especially if Rogers get to play wide out as well. Newcomer Ephraim Rose joins the seasoned trio of Dane Wallace, Sage Ryan and Ethan Laing.

Defensively, the Knights return eight starters and is even more talented than a year ago. Upfront, it’s a combination of huge in 320-pound sophomore Fitzgerald West and smaller in 5-foot-6 senior Dillon Borel. Both are big playmakers in their own right.

“It’s all heart and willpower” with Borel, according to coach Jacarde Carter.

Meanwhile, if the receiving corps isn’t the deepest area on the team, it would be linebacker where seniors Drake Woodson, Princeton Malbrue and Nicholas Picard power that unit.

Safeties Ryan and sophomore Brylan Green lead the secondary with two newcomers.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Obviously, the biggest question mark is how the program moves on without last year’s coach Trev Faulk around. Carter takes over following the blueprint left in Faulk’s absence due to an LHSAA suspension.

On the field, the biggest potential hole is in the kicking game after the graduation of Colin LaHaye. Five candidates will battle it out to see who wins the kicking and punting duties.

Elsewhere, junior Anthony Richard and sophomore Jordan Allen will begin their first seasons as starters at cornerback opposite two of the state’s most talented receivers when LCA opens the season against Westgate on Sept. 6.

The other big question that’s got to be answered is how LCA will handle the vastly upgraded schedule with the likes of Westgate, Acadiana, Evangel, Notre Dame and Welsh.

HOW WE SEE IT

If nothing else, the Knights’ fans are going to have a ton of fun this season against four programs with multiple Superdome trips on their resumes. A year ago, LCA’s defense threw shutouts in nine of 10 games, while the offense helped the Knights score 50 or more points in 11 games.

Naturally, it’s very possible the Knights could be a better football team and actually lose a game or two. In order to win the district title, LCA will have to beat powerhouse Notre Dame, who has more Dome trips than any school in the Acadiana area’s history.

Moving up to Division III will theoretically make winning a third straight state championship more difficult, but will also potentially increase the respect the program could gain across the state.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Sept. 20: at Acadiana

When LCA joined the LHSAA for the 2013 football season, there’s no way anyone could have predicted the Knights would be playing the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams in week three six years later. But coming off back-to-back Division IV state championship and loaded with talent, all eyes will be on Bill Dotson Stadium on Sept. 20.

COACHSPEAK

Carter said the transition of him moving into Faulk’s role has been smoother than many expected. Faulk’s attention to detail set up a game plan Carter said this year’s coaching staff is following. “Everybody is responding well so far.”

While Faulk won’t be on the sidelines this fall, little else will change on the staff. Carter remains the defensive coordinator for the Knights, while Kyle Carmouche is still the offensive coordinator.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB Logan Gabriel, 6-0, 230, Sr.

Returning All-State running back is back bigger and with the same speed, which should make him more difficult to bring down this season. Got the hands to catch the ball too, but primarily used as a downhill rushing threat for the Knights.

QB Errol Rogers Jr., 6-0, 190, Sr.

Described as “the most confident player on our team with the ball in his hands right now without a doubt,” the UL commitment figures to do damage to opposing defense at both quarterback, receiver and in the return game.

WR/DB Sage Ryan, 6-0, 195, Jr.

Ryan is quite possibly the best all-around athlete in the Acadiana area. The two-time All-Stater “has added the mindset of being a dominant football player” this year. He’s already a four-star recruit according to numerous recruiting websites.

LB Nicholas Picard, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Coach Carter still remembers Picard coming to him as a 140-pound freshman, but even then had the ability to separate the opponent from the ball. Ultra-aggressive defender who has the tools to play multiple positions.

LB Princeton Malbrue, 6-2, 200, Sr.

Carter isn’t sure if he’s seen a high school player come off the edge any quicker than this senior outside linebacker. His other strength is leadership. “He learns to teach,” showing early signs of being a future coach.

Head coach: Jacarde Carter

Record: First Year

2019 SCHEDULE

September

6 WESTGATE

13 NORTHSIDE

20 Acadiana

27 ST. HELENA

October

4 Evangel Christian

11 LAKE ARTHUR*

17 Notre Dame*

25 Port Barre*

November

1 Rayne

8 WELSH*

*--denotes district game

HOME GAMES ALL CAPS

2018 REWIND

Overall: 14-0

Beat Northside 55-0

Beat Loreauville 56-0

Beat FRANKLIN 63-0

Beat HIGHLAND BAPTIST 63-0

Beat CENTRAL CATHOLIC 48-0

Beat Hanson Memorial 75-0

Beat Centerville 48-0

Beat VERMILION CATHOLIC 54-21

Beat Gueydan 65-0

Beat JEANERETTE 56-0

PLAYOFFS

Beat HOUMA CHRISTIAN 70-6

Beat OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC 56-14

Beat Southern Lab 35-20

Beat Ascension Christian 56-7

LAST FIVE SEASONS

2018: 14-0 (state champion)

2017: 13-1 (state champion)

2016: 7-4

2015: 4-6

2014: 5-5

Key losses: QB Zachary Clement, OT Devin Charles, LB Martin Lee, OG Nicholas Ancelet, S Ca'lib Watts.

Base offense: Spread

Base defense: 4-3

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Offense

WR Dane Wallace (5-8, 170, Sr)*

WR Sage Ryan (6-0, 195, Jr)*

WR Ethan Laing (5-11, 180, Sr)*

WR Ephraim Rose (5-11, 180, Sr)

OT Noah Bellow (6-6, 260 Sr)*

OG Tyrrell Lockett (6-1, 280, Jr)

C Hayden Guinn (5-9, 220, Sr)*

OG Kylin Leblanc (6-0, 295, Sr)*

OT Timothy Cotton (6-0, 200, Sr)

QB Errol Rogers Jr. (6-0, 190, Sr)*

RB Logan Gabrial (6-0, 230, Sr)*

Defense

DL Luke Robinson (5-10, 205, Jr)*

DL Dillon Borel (5-6, 185, Sr)*

DL Fitzgerald West Jr (6-2, 320, Soph)*

LB Princeton Malbrue (6-2, 200, Sr)*

LB Nicholas Picard (6-0, 205, Sr)*

LB Trent Hypolite (5-11, 185, Jr)

LB Drake Woodson (5-11, 190, Sr)*

CB Anthony Richard (6-1, 165, Jr)*

CB Jordan Allen (5-9, 165, Soph)

SS Brylan Green (5-7, 165, Soph)

FS Sage Ryan (6-0, 195, Jr)*

*--denotes returning starter

