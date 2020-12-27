Over the last four years, Lafayette Christian has posted a 47-3 record with three straight state championships.
The first two state titles came in Division IV with back-to-back victories over Ascension Catholic.
In 2019, LCA beat St. Charles Catholic 41-14 for the Division III championship, and the Knights and Comets will meet again for the Division III crown 3 p.m. Monday at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.
"It's kind of like a grudge match," said Jacarde Carter, coach of the 8-1 No. 5 Knights. "Even when we win, we still feel that there's room for improvement, and we needed to clean up a few things from last year.
"But playing against a high-caliber team like St. Charles, they're scrappy. They have a championship mentality and a championship mindset. It's a good challenge."
The No. 2 Comets are 7-2 with playoff wins over No. 10 Dunham (31-7) and No. 3 Notre Dame (24-22).
"I've found that they find a way to win close games," Carter said. "St. Charles definitely finds a way to win close games, and they're fundamentally sound.
"They're going to be where they're supposed to be when they're supposed to be there. They're really good in the special teams game."
St. Charles, which won a state title in 2011, has reached at least the semifinal round in seven consecutive seasons.
"Lucky us," quipped SCC coach Frank Monica when asked about facing LCA again. "If it was a pickup game, nobody would pick our guys."
The Comets own regular season wins over 5A playoff teams Slidell and East Ascension. The two losses were a 14-7 setback at District 11-3A rival Newman and 21-0 to undefeated Division II finalist De La Salle.
"We're battle tested," Monica said. "We've played some real good competition, but LCA is a different breed with their size and speed combination. They have a lot of difference-makers."
LCA has several high-profile recruits, headed up by five-star safety Sage Ryan. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound LSU signee rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 14-12 quarterfinals win at No. 4 Episcopal.
"We'll have to move the chains because they live for the big play," Monica said. "They have so many guys. We'll have to play real fast. We have played some big, powerful teams, but not with their combination."
In its semifinals win over Notre Dame, St. Charles quarterback Zack Vicknair accounted for 181 yards of total offense with three touchdowns, while Tulane linebacker signee Mandel Eugene blocked a punt that led to a Vicknair scoring run.
"Vicknair is a good game manager," Monica said. "Our defense has been pretty good. This whole season they've been resilient. This little time off before the finals has helped us move some people around and make adjustments."
Other standouts for the Comets include tailback Keenan Gaulf (5-10, 160, Sr.), defensive tackle Kaiden Jones (6-0, 230, Jr.), receiver Kendall Harris (6-1, 180, Sr.), defensive tackle Moses Clark (5-8, 305, Jr.) and senior strong safety Cade Pregeant.
"I think the issue will be turnovers," Monica said. "We'll have to take care of the football. Against them, we're going to need to do some uncharacteristic things. LCA isn't a one-phase program. They're very good in all three phases.
"You can tell a lot of good things are going on there. It's a pleasure to play against a quality opponent like that. We'll give it the best we can. We're not a big team, with maybe two out of 22 starters over 6-foot-0. Our kids play hard, but we don't have any blue-chippers. We've never had a kid sign with the SEC."
LCA quarterbacks Ryan Roberts and JuJuan Johnson have passed for 20 scores with each throwing a touchdown in the semifinals.
Darian Riggs, Caemdon Scott and Ryan have 62 receptions for 1,085 yards and 18 scores. Riggs has 10 touchdowns and Scott is averaging 37.6 yards per catch.
"It's definitely surreal to be practicing the week of Christmas," Carter said. "It feels good. We set out before the season to be playing in the state championship.
"With all the COVID and everything going on, to still be playing in the state championship, it's not necessarily a dream come true - that would be pretty big - but when you set out to reach a goal and then accomplish it, it's a good thing."