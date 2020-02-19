MONDAY’S GAMES
Scores
Alexandria 76, St. Martinville 69
Church Point 48, Mamou 43
Northwest 51, Iota 23
Ascension Episcopal 35, Loreauville 29
Jeanerette 74, Catholic-NI 56
Alexandria 76, St. Martinville 69
ST. MARTINVILLE (69) Jalen Mitchell 18, Andrew Savoy 9, Datayvious Gabriel 19, Javian Roberts 3, Xavier Rately 4, Harvey Broussard 6, Tanner Harrison 4, Davontre Alexander 6. Totals: 19 (7) 10-14.
ALEXANDRIA (76) Eric Speed 8, Theton Johnson 11, Latrell Molly 28, Desmond Mcquain 14, Bud Clark 4, Keedric Pegues 2, Noah Jonkee 7, Robert Drakes 2. Totals: 22 (5) 17-18.
St. Martinville 15 17 14 23 - 69
Alexandria 18 13 21 24 - 76
3-pointers - St. Martinville: Mitchell 2, Savoy 1, Gabriel 4; Alexandria: Speed 1, Johnson 1, Molly 2, Jonkes 1. Total Fouls: St. Martinville 15, Alexandria 14.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Scores
St. Thomas More 63, Carencro 44
Lafayette 74, Sam Houston 45
Notre Dame 35, Teurlings 32
Northside 67, Westgate 64
St. Martinville 72, David Thibodaux 59
Kaplan 77, Abbeville 64
Sacred Heart 73, Northside Christian 67
University Academy 64, St. Edmund 50
Comeaux 71, Barbe 41
New Iberia 52, Acadiana 34
Southside 62, Sulphur 54
Bunkie 54, Beau Chene 49
Breaux Bridge 40, Opelousas 29
Port Barre 53, Eunice 50
Cecilia 59, Livonia 55
Northside 67, Westgate 64
Crowley 54, Erath 25
West St. Mary 82, Delcambre 58
Centerville 58, Hanson Memorial 15
Vermilon Catholic 67, Covenant Christian 37
North Central 73, Elton 48
Central Catholic 77, Highland Baptist 28
St. Thomas More 63, Carencro 44
ST. THOMAS MORE (63) Braylen Logan 8, Jaden Shelvin 11, Cater Domingue 15, Jack Bech 6, Reece Melancon 3, Noah Bourque 8, Christian Trahan 3, Bryce Boullion 4, Jaxon Moncla 2, Christian Landry 3. Totals: 20 (3) 11-16.
CARENCRO (44) Bailey Despanie 15, Jatrell Marks 9, Rashad Onezine 4, Byron Fobbs 10, Quin Edwards 6. Totals: 16 (0) 12-16.
St. Thomas More 19 10 15 19 - 63
Carencro 10 10 8 16 - 44
3-pointers - St. Thomas More: Domingue 1, Melancon 1, Trahan 1, Landry 1. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 17, Carencro 15.
Records: St. Thomas More 28-5.
Lafayette 74, Sam Houston 45
SAM HOUSTON (45) Alyjah Mouton 4, Colby Lejeune 2, Alex Johnson 3, Dylon Chavis 2, Grant Dixon 9, Trenton Anding 6, marshall Allen 2, Konnor Pitman 3, Kolton Snell 1, Ethan Delafose 2, Jack Dore 7, Tre Thompson 4. Totals: 14 (4) 5-10.
LAFAYETTE (74) C. Dunning 10, B. Phillips 31, J.M. Lege 14, J. Sinegal 4, J. Jackson 4, K. Delahoussaye 11. Totals: 25 (0) 24-30.
Sam Houston 12 13 7 11 - 45
Lafayette 14 25 20 15 - 74
3-pointers - Sam Houston: Dixon 3, Johnson 1. Total Fouls: Sam Houston 20, Lafayette 14.
Notre Dame 35, Teurlings 32
TEURLINGS (32) Caleb Thomas 5, Dylan Guidry 6, Coleman Bond 2, Julian Guy 3, Noah Fontenot 3, Matthew Marceaux 12, Josiah Barber 1. Totals: 9 (3) 5-9.
NOTRE DAME (35) Tylan Turner 6, Zachary Lamm 13, Nick Swacker 6, Matt Bernard 4, Christian Hensgens 1, Teddy Menard 5. Totals: 6 (5) 6-13.
Teurlings 10 7 11 4 - 32
Notre Dame 10 2 13 10 - 35
3-pointers - Teurlings: Thomas 1, Guy 1, Fontenot 1; Notre Dame: Lamm 3, Swacker 1, Menard 1. Total Fouls: Teurlings 15, Notre Dame 11.
Northside 67, Westgate 64
WESTGATE (64) D. Sam 24, K. Calligan 11, D. Williams 7, A. Eugene 4, T. Antoine 4, D. Herron 4, T. Gardner 4, J. Allen 2, D. Lewis 2, D. Butler 2. Totals: 19 (6) 8-13.
NORTHSIDE (67) D. Dubea 25, E. Prejean 11, D. Siner 9, J. Moore 9, J. Thomas 9, J. Thomas 4. Totals: 18 (2) 25-38.
Westgate 21 11 16 16 - 64
Northside 12 13 20 22 - 67
3-pointers - Westgate: Sam 6; Northside: Siner 2. Total Fouls: Westgate 26, Northside 15.
St. Martinville 72, David Thibodaux
ST. MARTINVILLE (72) Jalen Mitchell 19, Andrew Savoy 4, Jaylyn Duncan 4, Datayvious Gabriel 20, Javian Roberts 2, Xavier Kately 4, Harvey Broussard 6, Phailjah Alexander 2, Davontre Alexander 9, Brandon Singleton 2. Totals: 26 (1) 17-23.
DAVID THIBODAUX (59) Cody Brown 5, Chukiyka Nnanji 13, Coby Harris 17, Dontraul Dugas 3, Kenneth Davis 10, Christopher Wiltz 11. Totals: 14 (8) 7-9.
St. Martinville 12 16 21 23 - 72
David Thibodaux 19 8 8 24 - 59
3-pointers - St. Martinville: Mitchell 1; David Thibodaux: Brown 1, Nnanji 1,Harris 3, Dugas 1, Davis 2 . Total Fouls: St. Martinville 16, David Thibodaux 19.
Kaplan 77, Abbeville 64
KAPLAN (77) Noah Brown 8, Daniel Poole 27, John Bessard 8, Trent Darpius 18, Reece Hardee 7, Lincoln Greene 9. Totals: 21 (8) 11-13.
ABBEVILLE (64) Zontre Scott 31, Jakarri Grogan 9, Walter Baudoin 17, McKensey Nicholas 7. Totals: 14 (9) 9-16.
Kaplan 14 18 18 27 - 77
Abbeville 14 12 13 25 - 64
3-pointers - Kaplan: Poole 1, Bessard 2, Darpius 1, Hardee 1, Greene 3; Abbeville: Scott 6, Grogan 1, Baudoin 2. Total Fouls: Kaplan 15, Abbeville 14.
Breaux Bridge 40, Opelousas 29
OPELOUSAS (29) Jayden Lazard 5, Keylon Jones 5, Jon’Quarius Mcghee 15, Kylan Williams 4.
BREAUX BRIDGE (40) Deandre Hypolite 13, Trevonte Sylvester 6, Daeton Alexander 12, Kyser Patt 9.
Opelousas 8 4 11 6 - 29
Breaux Bridge 11 5 11 13 - 40
3-pointers - Opelousas: Jones 1, Mcghee 2; Breaux Bridge: Patt 1, Alexander 2. Total Fouls: Opelousas 14, Breaux Bridge 7.
Records: Breaux Bridge 22-8.