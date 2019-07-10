Outstanding Player
Matt Weber, St. Thomas More, Sr.
After a pair of state runner-up finishes as a sophomore and a junior, Weber closed out his high school career in style at Division II golf championship at The Farm d’Allie in Carencro. The UL signee claimed his first individual state title by shooting a two-day total of 147, outscoring the field by at least 13 strokes. Led by Weber, the Cougars won the Division II team crown by 13 shots.
First Team
Eli Ortego, Ascension Episcopal, Soph.
Ortego’s three-under 69 in the final round of the Division III golf championship at The Wetlands, including an eagle on the par-five 14th hole, helped him repeat as the individual state champion. His three-shot victory helped the Blue Gators claim the team title for the second year in a row, winning the competition by 19 shots.
Oliver Nickel, Episcopal of Acadiana, Jr.
After finishing as the runner-up in 2018, Nickel cruised to a Division IV individual state title at The Farm d’Allie, shooting a 143 over the two-day event. His nine-stroke win pushed the Falcons to their second straight runner-up finish in the team competition.
Harry West, St. Edmund, Soph.
West took home runner-up honors at the Division IV championship after shooting of a two-day total of 152. Aside from Nickel, he was the only competitor to break 80 during both days of the event.
Zach Hardy, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Hardy was one of three players to shoot a 160 over two days at the Division II championship, including teammate Sam Stonecipher, tying them for second. Hardy was also one of the top performers in the Acadiana Area High School Golf League.
Nick Davis, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Another strong performer in the Acadiana Area High School Golf League, Davis tied for eighth at the Division III championship, shooting a two-day total of 153. His two-over 74 in the final round was the third-best score of any player.
Second Team
Canon Clark, Ascension Episcopal, Fr.
Asa Tibbs, Catholic-New Iberia, Soph.
Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal, 8th
Sam Stonecipher, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Bryce Stutterfield, Ascension Episcopal, Fr.
Saylor Tibbs, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.