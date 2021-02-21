BATON ROUGE – Crowley High's Tyrone Goodley was more than good enough on Sunday.
Goodley, competing in Division II Boys action, won the triple jump with a best effort of 42-4 at the weather-delayed LHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Meet at LSU's Maddox Field House.
With the win, Goodley reversed a loss to Port Allen's Chris Murphy in the long jump earlier in the competition.
While Murphy won with a 22-7.75 to 21-5.5 edge over Goodley, the Gent came back for a 42-4 to 41-10 margin in the triple jump.
The only other victory in boys events from the Acadiana area was Franklin's Gherin Stansbury with a 5-10 leap in the Division II high jump.
In Division II Boys scoring, Episcopal of Baton Rouge won with 69 points to 46 for E.D. White at 40 for Jewel Sumner.
Lafayette High's Tyler Sonnier was the Division I 400 runner-up behind Zachary's Chris Hilton, 50.71 to 51.11, while New Iberia's Amire Ledet placed third in the triple jump at 45-3.75.
Zachary outscored Ruston 87-74 for the team crown.
In girls competition, Maris Barras of Highland Baptist won the Division II shot put with a heave of 41-5.75.
Northwest's Aryn Pitre was 400 runner-up, 59.51 to 1:00.61, to Halyn Sengal of St. Louis, and finished third in the 60 (8.0).
Team winner was Episcopal with 83 points.
Sixth place Lafayette High got a third place in the 60 hurdles from Courtney Wiltz (9.3), with Reece Grossie (shot put, 36-6.75), Destiny Harper (high jump,, 5-1.75) and Johanna Duplantis (12-1.5 pole vault) all in fourth.
St. Joseph bested John Curtis 76-70 and Zachary (64) for team honors.
The meet was moved from Saturday to help northern parish schools compete after last week's crippling winter weather blast.