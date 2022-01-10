Lafayette High girls soccer coach John Carriere is counting on his team's defense to win championships.
The first order of business for the Lady Lions is to win the Division I, District 2 title, and they're in good position with a 1-0-1 record (10-1-8 overall) and four games remaining.
In their last district game, the Lady Lions handled Sulphur 7-1. In December, Lafayette High played to a scoreless tie with Southside - the seventh 0-0 tie this season for the Lady Lions.
"We are struggling to score goals," Carriere said. "It's very frustrating with all the chances we've had, but on the positive side, it shows great grit by our defense, especially our goalie Calleigh Suir."
Suir, a sophomore, has recorded 79 saves with 11 clean sheets. After nationally-ranked St. Thomas More defeated the Lady Lions 5-1 in the season opener, opponents only scored seven goals in the next 18 games.
"She's a very intelligent player who does a great job communicating what she wants to her teammates," Carriere said of Suir. "She puts our backline in position to keep shots from being taken. She's a quality goalkeeper and a blessing to have on this team."
The Lady Lions' backline includes Faith Chauvin, Amber Broussard, Chloe LeBlanc, Destiny Plumbar, Ana Kreamer, Victoria Diebold and Paulina Christoserdov.
Chauvin was an All-Metro selection last year. Broussard is a freshman, and Christoserdov is the only senior among the group.
"Faith and Amber are our anchors of the backline," Carriere said. "We try to possess the ball because we're not a team that has a lot of speed. We try to play with quick, small combinations which makes it easier for us to defend."
The Lady Lions are balanced on offense with 10 players having scored goals. Brea Bailey leads with eight goals, followed by Allahni Alexander with five goals. Morgan McNeil, Ryleigh Myers and Chauvin have each scored four goals.
"We move the ball around a lot and make sure the attack is balanced," Carriere said.
The Lady Lions haven't competed with a full roster this season. Allison Soileau, a junior standout, suffered a preseason injury. Freshman Haylan Chapman (two goals) is expected to return from injury soon, and Carriere is hoping for good news on the status of injured star player Madison Rabalais.
"We do have a lot of depth and it's really fun to watch when we're healthy," Carriere said. "The biggest thing for us is getting healthy. If we can do that, I really like our chances.
The Lady Lions' remaining district opponents are Comeaux (4-8-1, 0-1), Barbe (14-3-2, 1-0), New Iberia (11-2-1, 0-0) and Acadiana (4-6-3, 0-0). Southside is 9-4-4, 0-1-1 with a loss to Barbe.
"The district is tough," Carriere said. "It's wide open. You can never count Acadiana out. They might go on a run.
"Barbe and New Iberia may be more athletic than most teams we've played. Hopefully we can take that away with our defense. We do a lot of training where we stress the importance of getting the ball back. It doesn't matter where you're at, keep working to get the ball back."
The Lady Lions are ranked fifth in Division I behind St. Joseph's (11-0-3), Dominican (19-0-1), Northshore (15-0-1) and Captain Shreve (15-0-3).
"Our goal is to be high enough in the power ratings that we can avoid those top programs until later in the playoffs," said Carriere, whose team reached the second round last season as No. 12 seed.
"Coming into this year losing four key starters to graduation, I wouldn't have thought we would have only the loss to STM. I'm pleased with where we're at, but I also think the girls are frustrated with all these ties. They know deep down that each of those games was winnable."