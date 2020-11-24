Kaplan travels to St. Martinville for the second time this season in a Class 3A first-round playoff game Friday.

In Week 5, St. Martinville quarterback Tanner Harrison and two-way standout Mandrel Butler accounted for five touchdowns in a 32-20 win over the Pirates.

St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen talked about the pros and the cons of facing a District 6-3A rival in the playoff opener.

"The pro is that there's not as much work to do on the Sunday before the game compared to what you'd have if it was somebody unfamiliar," he said.

"The con? You know how it is. It's hard to beat somebody twice."

Harrison completed 6 of 7 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the 10th-seeded Tigers (6-2) in the first game against Kaplan. The junior also rushed for 37 yards with a score.

Butler and Steven Blanco totaled 194 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown, and receivers Harvey Broussard and Kyrin LeBlanc caught six passes for 158 yards and two scores.

Butler, a junior, also returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown that put the game on ice late in the fourth quarter.

"St. Martinville's offensive line outweighs us 100-to-115 pounds per man," Kaplan coach Tank Lotief said. "And they're good. They come off the ball."

The Tigers' offensive line consists of tackles Jayvin Griffin (6-3, 300, Jr.) and Dashon Vitto (6-0, 280, Sr.), guards Isaiah Leon (5-10, 290, Jr.) and Joe Batiste (6-3, 300, Sr.) and center Josh Cormier (5-11, 260, Jr.).

"They were blocking our defensive line down the field into our secondary," Lotief said. "Great kudos to their skill players, but their offensive line is what makes it happen."

In the past two games, Blanco has rushed for 235 yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns in approximately three and a half quarters of work.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound freshman was sidelined for the second half of the Week 7 game against Teurlings Catholic with a turf toe injury.

"We only ran him in the first quarter and a half last week vs. Crowley," DeRouen said. "He looked great, said he felt good, and it showed. He bounced around pretty good, and he's looked good at practice."

The Tigers regrouped after the 59-19 loss at Teurlings to rout Crowley 54-14 last week in a game that clinched the district title.

"We had two of our better days of practice after that," DeRouen said. "We took a beating.

"They beat us up pretty good, and I think it was an eye-opener for the kids. I think some of our big guns didn't think that could happen to them."

In Week 5, St. Martinville was without star defensive end Quinton Butler, who was held out because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

"With Quinton Butler out there, we're hoping it's going to be a lot different this time," DeRouen said of the 6-foot-0, 250-pound junior, who has 12 sacks. "That's our approach."

After falling behind 20-8 in the third quarter to St. Martinville in the previous meeting, the Pirates rallied to trim the deficit to 26-20 and had possession with a chance to take the lead.

"Coach Lotief is a hard-nosed person," DeRouen said. "His players take after him. They have some gritty country boys who are going to play hard."

In Week 5, Caden Campisi and Drake LeJeune rushed for 171 yards on 30 attempts for the 23rd-seeded Pirates (4-3), who have won three straight.

"We're always overmatched," Lotief said. "We have no choice but to play with fundamentals and toughness. We're only dressing out 30 kids.

"We're going to play hard and practice hard, but we'll have to be perfect to have a chance. We can't let St. Martinville bust a long one on every play."