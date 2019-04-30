YOUNGSVILLE — McKenzie LeDuff of St. Louis posted four birdies during the day’s lowest round and used that to take the girls’ Division I individual title Tuesday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
LeDuff carded a 3-over-par 77 in Tuesday’s final round over the 5,679-yard par-74 Les Vieux Chenes layout, and outlasted the field to take a two-stroke win over Sarah Meral of St. Scholastica. Neither player was in the top two after Monday’s opening round but posted the day’s lowest two rounds.
Byrd also staged a team rally to claim the team championship, finishing with a 167 score Tuesday to leapfrog Zachary and take a five-stroke win with a 337 team total. Zachary, the first-round leader, finished at 342, while Ursuline was third at 350 and defending champion Sulphur was fourth at 358.
LeDuff birdied the third and fourth holes Tuesday after beginning the final round three strokes behind Sarah Hodson of Central Lafourche and one behind Madeline Boudreau of Academy of Our Lady. She then added a birdie at the par-five 11th hole and finished with a birdie at the par-five 18th to hold of Meral, who had three birdies in her final round after beginning play four shots behind the leaders.
Gillian Cole of Byrd, Kaitlyn Montoya of Captain Shreve and Kylie O’Brien of Zachary finished in a three-way tie for third at 160, with O’Brien carding a 78 to match Meral for the second-lowest round of the day.
Hodson and Boudreau both struggled in the final round, with last year’s third-place finisher Boudreau posting an 82 and first-round leader Hodson carding an 86. They finished sixth and seventh at 161 and 163.