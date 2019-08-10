NEW IBERIA — UL soared into first place in the Sun Belt Conference recruiting rankings with the commitment of Catholic-New Iberia athlete Trenayvian “Trey” Amos on Friday.
The 15th commitment of UL’s 2020 recruiting class, Amos felt the love from the Ragin’ Cajuns coaching staff.
“When I sat down at their cookout event a couple of weeks ago, I talked with coach (Billy) Napier,” Amos said.
“Coach Napier talked about he and I being a team. He said I was his top priority and that no one has my back like him. The coaches at UL were very encouraging.”
Napier and his staff pulled out all the stops in their efforts to recruit Amos, a three-star prospect according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
“Coach said he’d do all he could to get me to become a Ragin’ Cajun and to get me into a good program,” Amos said. “I see their program evolving, and I want to be a part of that.
“I want to be a part of UL football and for them to make me a better person. I think coach Napier has something to prove with the Cajuns, and I also think they’re going to be really good in a few years. I’m trusting the process with them.”
UL tight ends coach Michael Desormeaux, a standout Catholic-New Iberia quarterback who also coached at the school, played a big role in Amos’ recruitment.
“I’m tight with coach Desormeaux,” Amos said. “He’s been with me since the beginning, always texting and asking how I’m doing. That showed the type of love they have for me.
“Coach Desormeaux always talks about playing and coaching at Catholic High. He was relentless and just wouldn’t stop recruiting me until he got me.”
UL also benefited from the presence of two former Catholic-NI players, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill and true freshman wide receiver Peter LeBlanc, on the roster.
Amos, who plays quarterback and defensive back on the prep level, is now set to eventually rejoin LeBlanc, his favorite target at receiver last year.
“Peter worked to influence me to come to UL,” Amos said. “He and Zi’Yon both congratulated me yesterday. It does make me feel more comfortable knowing that I have a couple of former teammates there.”
Before Amos’ pledge, the Cajuns were ranked second in 247Sports’ Sun Belt recruiting rankings behind South Alabama.
With his commitment, UL’s 2020 class is now ranked ahead of programs such as Washington State, Arizona, Virginia Tech and Central Florida.
Listed as an athlete by 247Sports, Amos is ranked as the No. 50 senior prospect in Louisiana.
“What makes him over the top is not only his speed and ability to change direction, but he’s so long,” Catholic-NI coach Brent Indest said of Amos.
“He’s 6-foot-1, but he has the arms of a 6-foot-3 guy. It’s what college coaches call ‘length.’ He has good ball skills, too. I think he’s going to be a great asset to UL’s secondary.”
The defending Class 2A state champion in the long jump, Amos guided Catholic-NI to the Division III state football final last year.