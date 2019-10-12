Class 5A
1. John Curtis (6-0) beat Archbishop Shaw 55-21
2. Catholic-BR (6-0) beat East Ascension 41-6
3.Archbishop Rummel (5-0) plays Brother Martin Saturday
4, West Monroe (4-1) beat Alexandria 19-7
5, Acadiana (6-0) beat Comeaux 35-21
6, Haughton (5-1) lost to Airline 22-19
7, Alexandria (5-1) lost to West Monroe 19-7
8, East Ascension (4-2) lost to Catholic-BR 41-6
9, Destrehan (4-2) lost to Terrebonne 30-22
10, Scotlandville (5-1) lost to Walker 35-27
Others receiving votes: Zachary (3-2) beat Live Oak 21-16, Captain Shreve (5-1) beat Benton 58-14, Hahnville (6-0) beat Thibodaux 36-28, Live Oak (5-1) lost to Zachary 21-16, Airline (5-1) beat Haughton 22-19, Mandeville (4-1) played Ponchatoula, Ruston (3-3) beat Pineville 63-14, Thibodaux (5-1) lost to Hahnville 36-28.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (4-2) lost to Westgate 24-21
2. Lakeshore (5-0) beat Archbishop Hannan 21-0
3. Karr (3-2) beat Wossman 41-28
(tie) Leesville (5-1) lost to Tioga 37=35
5. Neville (4-2) beat Franklin Parish 41-0
6. Northwood-Shreve (5-1) beat B.T. Washington-Shreveport 50-32
7. Eunice (4-2) lost to Rayne 20-16
8. Warren Easton (2-3) lost to Holy Cross 49-26
9. Bastrop (5-1) beat Huntington 40-6
10. Assumption (5-1) beat South Terrebonne 34-0
Others receiving votes: Tioga (6-0) beat Leesville 37-35, Carencro (5-1) beat Teurlings Catholic 31-27, Minden (5-1) beat North DeSoto 38-14, Breaux Bridge (5-1) beat Cecilia 38-37, Evangel Christian (2-4) beat Woodlawn-Shreveport 49-12, Carver (3-3) beat McMain 33-12, Landry-Walker (2-4) beat Sophie B. Wright 46-6.
Class 3A
1. St. James (6-0) beat Lutcher 34-13
2. Sterlington (5-0) beat Union Parish 18-17
3. Iota (5-1) lost to Church Point 25-14
4. University (4-2) beat Mentorship Academy 48-12
5. Loranger (6-0) beat Jewel Sumner 18-17
6. Union Parish (3-3) lost to Sterlington 18-17
7. Lake Charles Prep (3-3) lost to Westlake 55-13
8. De La Salle (2-3) did not play
9. Madison Prep (5-1) beat Glen Oaks 51-2
10. Wossman (4-2) lost to Karr 41-28
Others receiving votes: North Webster (3-3) beat Bossier 35-28, Marksville (5-1) beat Grant 49-0, Bossier (5-1) lost to North Webster 35-28, Archbishop Hannan (1-5) lost to Lakeshore 21-0, St. Martinville (3-3) beat Abbeville 15-0, Caldwell Parish (5-1) beat Jena 26-21, Jena (3-3) lost to Caldwell Parish 26-21, Kaplan (2-4) lost to Erath 20-12, E.D. White (2-4) lost to Donaldsonville 12-7, Loyola (5-1) beat Green Oaks 36-28, Booker T. Washington-NO (4-2) beat Douglass 32-10.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (6-0) beat Welsh 42-0
2. Newman (6-0) beat St. Thomas Aquinas 42-0
3. Lafayette Christian (5-1) beat Lake Arthur 56-6
4. Ferriday (5-1) beat Madison Parish 60-0
5. St. Charles Catholic (5-1) beat Port Gibson, Miss., 28-0
6. Amite (4-2) beat Varnado 55-0
7. Dunham (5-1) beat Northeast 47-8
8. Kentwood (3-3) beat Independence 35-14
9. Many (3-3) beat Lakeview 49-14
10. Catholic-NI (3-3) beat Loreauville 48-18
Others receiving votes: St. Helena (2-4) lost to Pine 27-19, Lakeview (3-3) lost to Many 49-14, Avoyelles (4-2) lost to Port Barre 38-32, East Feliciana (3-2) lost to Port Allen 32-14, Lakeside (1-4) did not play, Rosepine (2-4) lost to Kinder 42-26, Oakdale (3-2) lost to DeQuincy 31-29, Capitol (3-2) lost to Episcopal-BR 62-8, Pine (4-2) beat St. Helena 27-19.
Class 1A
1.Calvary Baptist (5-0) beat Magnolia School 62-0
2. Ascension Catholic (5-0) beat White Castle 48-6
3. Oak Grove (4-2) beat Tensas 52-12
(tie) Vermilion Catholic (4-1) beat Hanson Memorial 50-7
5. Southern Lab (3-3) beat Riverside Academy 47-34
6. Ouachita Christian (4-1) bear Cedar Creek 42-6
7. West St. John (3-3) lost to Salman 31-20
8. Opelousas Catholic (6-0) beat St. Edmund 35-6
9. Country Day (3-2) beat St. Martin’s 56-0
10. Oberlin (6-0) beat Grand Lake 34-13
Others receiving votes: Grand Lake (5-1) lost to Oberlin 34-13, Haynesville (3-3) beat Arcadia 21-12, East Iberville (6-0) beat St. John 50-6, Cedar Creek (4-2) lost to Ouachita Christian 42-6, Central Catholic (2-3) beat Centerville 42-6, Logansport (1-5) beat Block 40-0, Montgomery (4-2) beat Northwood-Lena 90-60, White Castle (3-3) lost to Ascension Catholic 48-6.