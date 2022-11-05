NEW IBERIA - Thanks to an offensive line that opened holes for the running game and a defensive stand in the red zone in the final minute, New Iberia Senior High closed out coach Josh Lierman's fist year with a 35-31 win over District 3-5A rival Lafayette High on Friday.
Knowing before the game that they were not going to the playoffs this season, the Jackets spotted the Lions the first touchdown of the game within the first two minutes of the contest.
But then the NISH offensive line took over as Shanga Charles scored three touchdowns, quarterback Allen Hamilton added a touchdown pass and the defense turned away LHS on a fourth-down play from the 15 with 30 seconds left to hold off an Lafayette High rally that saw the Lions cut a 35-17 fourth quarter lead to 35-31 with five minutes left.
"It happened the way it should have happened," Lierman said. "The kinds had to dig down deep and fnd something within them.
"That's part of this process, finding a way to win. They learned how to win tonight. It's never going to be easy but they took a huge step forward and I couldn't be more happy for these seniors."
With the win, New Iberia finishes the regular season with a 3-7 record overall and 2-6 in district while Lafayette fell to 4-6, 2-6.
The game started well for the Lions.
Lafayette held New Iberia to three-and-out on the opening series and on the Lions' second play from scrimmage, Jaykaylib Anderson broke through the line on an 80-yard touchdown run to put Lafayette up 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter.
"We had games this year where that run would have set up back quite a bit," Lierman said. "But it didn't. It was on to the next play and that's what we've been preaching all year, the next play is the most important one."
The next several plays belonged to the Jackets.
Behind the offensive line of center Brandon Broussard, guards Carlos Davenport and Landon Harmon and tackles Barrett Vice and Collin Boutte, NISH had consecutive drives that ended with touchdown runs from Charles and a 14-7 lead. Lafayette tied the score at 14-14 but another Charles touchdown and touchdown pass from Hamilton put the Jackets up 18-14 before LHS cut the lead to 28-17 with a field goal as the first half expired.
New Iberia added a third quarter score to go up 35-17 before Lafayette High had two fourth quarter touchdowns to cut the lead to 35-31 and got down to the NISH 15 with less than a minute to go before a failed fourth down conversion turned the ball back over to New Iberia with 30 seconds left and the Jackets took a knee for the win.
"This team faced adversity tonight and really fought back from it," Lierman said. "We wanted to win the game for the seniors. When you win the last game, it gives you momentum going into the offseason with a good taste in your mouth, which is good for us and what we are trying to do here."