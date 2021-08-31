ACA.lafjamboree891.082921

Teurlings Catholic running back Tanner Brinkman (22) is brought down by Southside defender Bryson Jones during their Kiwanis Jamboree last Friday at Cajun Field.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Week 1 Schedule

Thursday's Games

Notre Dame at Southside

New Iberia at Breaux Bridge

Highland Baptist at Gueydan

Friday's Games

Carencro at Acadiana

Comeaux at Tioga

Madison Prep at St. Thomas More

Opelousas at Teurlings

Northside at Northwest

Lafayette Christian at Westgate

Opelousas Catholic at Eunice

Kaplan at North Vermilion

Rayne at Avoyelles

Cecilia at St. Martinville

Bolton at Beau Chene

Church Point at Port Barre

Iowa at Iota

Abbeville at St. Mary’s

St. Louis at Crowley

Loreauville at Erath

Catholic-NI at Vermilion Catholic

Centerville at Delcambre

Westminster at Jeanerette

Oakdale at St. Edmund

Ascension Episcopal (TBA)

