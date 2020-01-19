ACA.STMTeurlingsSoccer008.011920.jpg
The Cougars' Mary-Ainsley Alack (21) sends the ball down field as Teurlings girls soccer hosts St. Thomas More on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

BOYS BASKETBALL

(Jan. 20-25)

Monday’s Games

Lafayette Christian at St. Augustine, Bonnabel at New Iberia, Southside at Port Allen, Bunkie at Teurlings, Franklin at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Vermilion Catholic

Tuesday’s Games

3-5A - Northside at Acadiana, Chalmette at Comeaux

4-4A - Eunice at Rayne, North Vermilion at LaGrange

5-4A - Carencro at Opelousas Catholic, Westgate at St. Thomas More

6-4A - Beau Chene at Livonia, Breaux Bridge at Cecilia

5-3A - Iota at Church Point, Mamou at Ville Platte, Northwest at Pine Prairie

6-3A - Abbeville at St. Martinville, Crowley at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at Erath

6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh

7-2A - Catholic-NI at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at Delcambre, Loreauville at West St. Mary

4-1A - Elton at Gueydan

5-1A - Maurepas at Catholic-PC, North Central at Rapides, Westminster at Sacred Heart-VP, Plainview at St. Edmund

8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Hanson, Central Catholic at Centerville, Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist

7-B - Episcopal Acadiana at Bell City, Midland at JS Clark, Hathaway at Lacassine

6-C - Northside Christian at Johnson Bayou

Wednesday’s Games

West St. Mary at Breaux Bridge, Patterson at Franklin

Friday’s Games

3-5A - Acadiana at Comeaux, Patterson at Lafayette High, New Iberia at Lafayette Christian, Sam Houston at Barbe, Southside at McKinley, Sulphur at LaGrange

4-4A - Rayne at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at Eunice

5-4A - Northside at Carencro, Teurlings at St. Thomas More

6-4A - Cecilia at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Madison Prep, Livonia at Opelousas

5-3A - Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Pine Prairie at Mamou

6-3A - Crowley at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Erath, St. Martinville at Kaplan

6-2A - Lake Arthur at Port Barre, Welsh at Notre Dame

7-2A - Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Delcambre, Houma Christian at Franklin

4-1A - Oberlin at Gueydan

5-1A - Westminster at North Central, St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic, Catholic-PC at Sacred Heart-VP

8-1A - Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Centerville at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Central Catholic

7-B - Bell City at JS Clark, Lacassine at Midland, Episcopal Acadiana at Hathaway

6-C - South Cameron at Northside Christian

Saturday’s Games

New Iberia at Westgate, Northwest at Lafayette Christian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(Jan. 20-25)

Monday’s Games

Lafayette Christian at Lafayette High, Franklin at Ascension Episcopal, Bunkie at Teurlings, Delcambre at Vermilion Catholic

Tuesday’s Games

3-5A - Northside at Acadiana, Barbe at Comeaux, Patterson at Southside  

4-4A - Eunice at Rayne, North Vermilion at LaGrange, Washington-Marion at Sam Houston

5-4A - St. Thomas More at Westgate, Carencro at Teurlings, Northside at Acadiana

6-4A - Beau Chene at Livonia, Breaux Bridge at Cecilia, Scotlandville at Opelousas

5-3A - Iota at Church Point, Mamou at Ville Platte, Northwest at Pine Prairie

6-3A - Abbeville at St. Martinville, Crowley at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at Erath

6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh

7-2A - Jeanerette at Delcambre, Loreauville at West St. Mary

4-1A - Elton at Gueydan

5-1A - Maurepas at Catholic-PC, North Central at Rapides, Westminster at Sacred Heart-VP, Plainview at St. Edmund

8-1A -Central Catholic at Centerville, Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Hanson

7-B -  Hathaway at Lacassine

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Acadiana

Friday’s Games 

3-5A - New Iberia at Acadiana, Hathaway at Barbe, Sam Houston at Lafayette High, Sam Houston at Lafayette High, Sulphur at Southside

4-4A - Washington-Marion at Eunice, Rayne at North Vermilion

5-4A - Northside at Carencro, Teurlings at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Walker

6-4A - Cecilia at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at White Castle, Livonia at Opelousas

5-3A - Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Pine Prairie at Mamou 

6-3A - Crowley at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Erath, St. Martinville at Kaplan

6-2A - Lake Arthur at Port Barre, Welsh at Notre Dame

7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville, Catholic-NI at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Delcambre

4-1A - Oberlin at Gueydan

5-1A - Westminster at North Central, St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic, Catholic-PC at Sacred Heart-VP

8-1A - Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Centerville at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Central Catholic

7-B - Hathway at Barbe, Lacassine at Midland

Saturday’s Games

Northwest at Lafayette Christian

BOYS SOCCER

(Jan. 20-25)

Monday’s Games

Lafayette Christian at Teurlings Catholic, Vermilion Catholic at Erath, Notre Dame at Episcopal of Acadiana

Tuesday’s Games

Lafayette High at Acadiana, Comeaux at Barbe, New Iberia at Southside, Beau Chene at Carencro

Wednesday’s Games

Hannan at St. Thomas More, Parkview Baptist at Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian at Westminster, Lake Charles College Prep at Abbeville, North Vermilion at Erath, Opelousas at David Thibodaux, St. Martinville at Catholic-NI, Vermilion Catholic at Episcopal of Acadiana

Thursday’s Games

New Iberia at Lafayette High, Ascension Episcopal at Westgate

Friday’s Games

Comeaux at Southside, St. Martinville at Beau Chene, Westminster at Ascension Episcopal, Notre Dame at Carencro, Westgate at Sam Houston, Episcopal of Acadiana at Catholic-NI

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas More at St. Amant, Teurlings at Opelousas, Abbeville at North Vermilion, Erath at St. Louis, David Thibodaux at Cecilia

GIRLS SOCCER

(Jan. 20-25)

Monday’s Games

St. Thomas More at Byrd, Lafayette Christian at Teurlings Catholic, Catholic-NI at Vermilion Catholic

Tuesday’s Games

Acadiana at Lafayette High, Barbe at Comeaux, Teurlings Catholic at Westgate, Southside at New Iberia, Beau Chene at Carencro, Beau Chene at Carencro, Houma Christian at Cecilia

Wednesday’s Games

Vermilion Catholic at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Episcopal of Acadiana,Cecilia at Abbeville, Erath at North Vermilion, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville

Thursday’s Games

Opelousas Catholic at Westgate, Highland at St. Martinville

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at St. Joseph’s, Mount Carmel at St. Thomas More, Southside at Comeaux, Lafayette High at New Iberia, Beau Chene at Westminster, Opelousas at Carencro, Westgate at Sam Houston

Saturday’s Games

Dominican at St. Thomas More, Ascension Episcopal at Lafayette Christian, New Iberia at Zachary, Vermilion Catholic at Episcopal of Acadiana, Abbeville at North Vermilion, Opelousas Catholic at Plaquemine, Cecilia at David Thibodaux, Erath at St. Louis, St. Martinville at Washington-Marion

