BOYS BASKETBALL
(Jan. 20-25)
Monday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at St. Augustine, Bonnabel at New Iberia, Southside at Port Allen, Bunkie at Teurlings, Franklin at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Vermilion Catholic
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Northside at Acadiana, Chalmette at Comeaux
4-4A - Eunice at Rayne, North Vermilion at LaGrange
5-4A - Carencro at Opelousas Catholic, Westgate at St. Thomas More
6-4A - Beau Chene at Livonia, Breaux Bridge at Cecilia
5-3A - Iota at Church Point, Mamou at Ville Platte, Northwest at Pine Prairie
6-3A - Abbeville at St. Martinville, Crowley at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at Erath
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh
7-2A - Catholic-NI at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at Delcambre, Loreauville at West St. Mary
4-1A - Elton at Gueydan
5-1A - Maurepas at Catholic-PC, North Central at Rapides, Westminster at Sacred Heart-VP, Plainview at St. Edmund
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Hanson, Central Catholic at Centerville, Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist
7-B - Episcopal Acadiana at Bell City, Midland at JS Clark, Hathaway at Lacassine
6-C - Northside Christian at Johnson Bayou
Wednesday’s Games
West St. Mary at Breaux Bridge, Patterson at Franklin
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Comeaux, Patterson at Lafayette High, New Iberia at Lafayette Christian, Sam Houston at Barbe, Southside at McKinley, Sulphur at LaGrange
4-4A - Rayne at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at Eunice
5-4A - Northside at Carencro, Teurlings at St. Thomas More
6-4A - Cecilia at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Madison Prep, Livonia at Opelousas
5-3A - Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Pine Prairie at Mamou
6-3A - Crowley at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Erath, St. Martinville at Kaplan
6-2A - Lake Arthur at Port Barre, Welsh at Notre Dame
7-2A - Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Delcambre, Houma Christian at Franklin
4-1A - Oberlin at Gueydan
5-1A - Westminster at North Central, St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic, Catholic-PC at Sacred Heart-VP
8-1A - Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Centerville at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Central Catholic
7-B - Bell City at JS Clark, Lacassine at Midland, Episcopal Acadiana at Hathaway
6-C - South Cameron at Northside Christian
Saturday’s Games
New Iberia at Westgate, Northwest at Lafayette Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Jan. 20-25)
Monday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Lafayette High, Franklin at Ascension Episcopal, Bunkie at Teurlings, Delcambre at Vermilion Catholic
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Northside at Acadiana, Barbe at Comeaux, Patterson at Southside
4-4A - Eunice at Rayne, North Vermilion at LaGrange, Washington-Marion at Sam Houston
5-4A - St. Thomas More at Westgate, Carencro at Teurlings, Northside at Acadiana
6-4A - Beau Chene at Livonia, Breaux Bridge at Cecilia, Scotlandville at Opelousas
5-3A - Iota at Church Point, Mamou at Ville Platte, Northwest at Pine Prairie
6-3A - Abbeville at St. Martinville, Crowley at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at Erath
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh
7-2A - Jeanerette at Delcambre, Loreauville at West St. Mary
4-1A - Elton at Gueydan
5-1A - Maurepas at Catholic-PC, North Central at Rapides, Westminster at Sacred Heart-VP, Plainview at St. Edmund
8-1A -Central Catholic at Centerville, Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Hanson
7-B - Hathaway at Lacassine
Thursday’s Games
Iowa at Acadiana
Friday’s Games
3-5A - New Iberia at Acadiana, Hathaway at Barbe, Sam Houston at Lafayette High, Sam Houston at Lafayette High, Sulphur at Southside
4-4A - Washington-Marion at Eunice, Rayne at North Vermilion
5-4A - Northside at Carencro, Teurlings at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Walker
6-4A - Cecilia at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at White Castle, Livonia at Opelousas
5-3A - Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Pine Prairie at Mamou
6-3A - Crowley at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Erath, St. Martinville at Kaplan
6-2A - Lake Arthur at Port Barre, Welsh at Notre Dame
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville, Catholic-NI at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Delcambre
4-1A - Oberlin at Gueydan
5-1A - Westminster at North Central, St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic, Catholic-PC at Sacred Heart-VP
8-1A - Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Centerville at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Central Catholic
7-B - Hathway at Barbe, Lacassine at Midland
Saturday’s Games
Northwest at Lafayette Christian
BOYS SOCCER
(Jan. 20-25)
Monday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Teurlings Catholic, Vermilion Catholic at Erath, Notre Dame at Episcopal of Acadiana
Tuesday’s Games
Lafayette High at Acadiana, Comeaux at Barbe, New Iberia at Southside, Beau Chene at Carencro
Wednesday’s Games
Hannan at St. Thomas More, Parkview Baptist at Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian at Westminster, Lake Charles College Prep at Abbeville, North Vermilion at Erath, Opelousas at David Thibodaux, St. Martinville at Catholic-NI, Vermilion Catholic at Episcopal of Acadiana
Thursday’s Games
New Iberia at Lafayette High, Ascension Episcopal at Westgate
Friday’s Games
Comeaux at Southside, St. Martinville at Beau Chene, Westminster at Ascension Episcopal, Notre Dame at Carencro, Westgate at Sam Houston, Episcopal of Acadiana at Catholic-NI
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas More at St. Amant, Teurlings at Opelousas, Abbeville at North Vermilion, Erath at St. Louis, David Thibodaux at Cecilia
GIRLS SOCCER
(Jan. 20-25)
Monday’s Games
St. Thomas More at Byrd, Lafayette Christian at Teurlings Catholic, Catholic-NI at Vermilion Catholic
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Lafayette High, Barbe at Comeaux, Teurlings Catholic at Westgate, Southside at New Iberia, Beau Chene at Carencro, Beau Chene at Carencro, Houma Christian at Cecilia
Wednesday’s Games
Vermilion Catholic at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Episcopal of Acadiana,Cecilia at Abbeville, Erath at North Vermilion, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville
Thursday’s Games
Opelousas Catholic at Westgate, Highland at St. Martinville
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at St. Joseph’s, Mount Carmel at St. Thomas More, Southside at Comeaux, Lafayette High at New Iberia, Beau Chene at Westminster, Opelousas at Carencro, Westgate at Sam Houston
Saturday’s Games
Dominican at St. Thomas More, Ascension Episcopal at Lafayette Christian, New Iberia at Zachary, Vermilion Catholic at Episcopal of Acadiana, Abbeville at North Vermilion, Opelousas Catholic at Plaquemine, Cecilia at David Thibodaux, Erath at St. Louis, St. Martinville at Washington-Marion