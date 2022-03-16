North Vermilion's Class 4A baseball state championship last season was its first in 27 years.
The current season is young, but the Patriots are serious contenders to repeat after coach Jeremy Trahan brought back almost the entire roster, including Acadiana Advocate All-Metro Outstanding Player John Touchet.
Touchet went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored with a stolen base to help the Patriots (12-1) knock off St. Thomas More 9-8 in Leroy on Tuesday.
The senior left-hander, who went 11-0 on the mound last year with a 1.00 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 56 innings, hasn't thrown a pitch yet this season while recovering from a minor injury.
That's how deep the Patriots' pitching staff is.
"John is going to start throwing this weekend," Trahan said. "We'll have to throw him in relief first. Nobody could hit him last year. He won some really big games down the stretch."
The Patriots, who are No. 1 in the LHSAA"s Class 4A power ratings, had a 1.60 team ERA with 106 strikeouts and 29 walks in 78 innings entering the STM game.
Aiden Leonard (3-0, 35 Ks) has been the most dominant pitcher for the Patriots. Cole Veronie, who primarily came out of the bullpen last year, is also 3-0.
Allen Johson and Tyson LeBlanc, who was the No. 2 behind Touchet last year, are also in the starting rotation, while Braxton Savant (14 Ks, 7 innings) has a save.
"It's hard to label the starting pitchers as 1, 2, 3, 4," Trahan said. "We're really deep on the mound. All the arms are similar in that nobody is overpowering."
When he's not pitching, LeBlanc anchors the infield at second base. He and shortstop Lane Patin don't allow many balls to get through the middle.
"We're playing flawless defense," said Trahan, whose team had committed only 12 errors coming into the STM game. "We've pitched really, really well and played really good defense."
Patin is hitting .429 in his leadoff spot with 16 stolen bases in 17 attempts.
Camden Breaux, who went 6 for 9 with a home run and five runs scored in Games 2 and 3 of last year's playoff series against Carencro, bats second and is hitting .310.
He's followed by LeBlanc (.340) and Touchet, the clean-up hitter, who only had 14 at-bats before the STM game. Brandt Fontenot (.350) , Blake Lastrapes (two HRs), Dylan Naquin and Cooper David (.537 on-base percentage also have been productive at the plate.
After hitting .366 as a team last year, the Patriots currently have a .300 batting average.
"We're not hitting terribly," Trahan said. "We're capable of hitting better. We run the bases well and like to put pressure on people.
"I feel like we're sitting right where we want to be. We'll have to keep playing our kind of ball while improving at the plate. We had a lot of things go our way last year, and that will have to happen again for us to repeat."
North Vermilion lost only three seniors from last year's 33-7 team, including current UL football player Dale Martin. The Patriots have five seniors and 14 juniors on the current roster, along with a 15-member freshman team that plays its own schedule.