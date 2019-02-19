By no means is this unfamiliar territory for the Teurlings Catholic girls soccer program.
There was a time when Teurlings reached the state championship game three times in four years, including winning back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.
The Lady Rebels’ opponent in all three of those title games was Vandebilt Catholic, the same team second-seeded Teurlings will play in the Division III championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex. In 2010, when Teurlings was eliminated in the semifinals, it was also at the hands of the Lady Terriers.
But the Lady Rebels haven’t been on this stage since that 2-1 victory over Vandebilt in 2012. Meanwhile, the Lady Terriers have reached the state final five times, including each of the last four years. They repeated as champions in 2016 and 2017. Because of that, Wednesday almost feels like a matchup between old and new powers.
But you don’t need to remind Teurlings first-year coach Dave Lapeyrouse about the challenge that lies in front of his club. The Houma native and Terrebonne High graduate knows all about the winning tradition of Vandebilt soccer, both on the girls and boys sides.
“The one thing that Vandebilt has always had is they’ve always had that culture of a competitive attitude and a winning attitude,” Lapeyrouse said. “So regardless of how their talent (matches) up with past Vandebilt squads, because of their tradition, I’m expecting for them to come out with a certain level of competitiveness. They’re always a tough group to play.
“When I was in high school 20-something years ago, the boys and girls won a couple of state titles back then too. So you know that they have a lot of tradition and they have that winning attitude.
Lapeyrouse, who played collegiately at Belmont Abbey in North Carolina, recalled playing a strong Vandebilt Catholic team as a senior at Terrebonne in the 1990s. The Tigers didn’t stand much a chance back then.
“We were terrible. We won like two or three games a year,” Lapeyrouse said with a laugh. “That’s probably why I was such a good goalkeeper because I got so many shots when I was at Terrebonne.”
“It’s a funny story,” he continued. “We played Vandebilt my senior year, and the newspaper wrote in there something about that we ‘still lost 4-0, but Dave Lapeyrouse had like 20-something saves.’ So it was one of those things where we were taking in pride that we only lost 4-0. That’s how my high school soccer atmosphere was. It wasn’t anything thing like these two programs. These two programs have some history. It’s good because it’s exciting for them to come together.”
Despite the Vandebilt’s recent run of success, Lapeyrouse believes his club will embrace the challenge head on. The Lady Rebels (20-2-3) have played four state finalists this year, including tying the Lady Terriers 1-1 during the Carencro tournament in November, and knocked off defending Division III champion University Lab to get to the state final.
And several Teurlings players have played in state championships on the club level, so high-level games aren’t completely foreign to the Lady Rebels.
“The reality is we just got to stick to what we normally do, stick to our routines,” Lapeyrouse said. “I reiterated to them that we’ve trained and practiced all year long to prepare for the playoffs and to get to this point, and hopefully that preparation helps up to get through those nerves."